Jay and Silent Bob are striking back in a brand new video game that will be available on May 7. Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl is set to arrive for the Nintendo Switch and PC starting next week. To commemorate the occasion, a new trailer has been revealed that showcases the sidescrolling, 8-bit action coming our way.

The game is seemingly set in the Mallrats universe and looks like it could have easily been released on the NES back in the day. 8-bit versions of Kevin Smith's Silent Bob and Jason Mewes' Jay are tasked with beating up endless hordes of enemies as they try to battle their way out of the mall. Nintendo also released an official description of the game, which reads as follows.

"Play as Jay and Silent Bob in a retro 8-bit sidescrolling brawler. Go solo or team up with a friend. Pummel enemies with hard-hitting combos, dash attacks, and elbow drops as well as a random assortment of weapons as you battle your way out of the mall and back to the Quickstop."

The game supports single-player or two-player mode. It comes after Kevin Smith's latest movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, arrived last year. It marked the filmmaker's return to his so-called View Askewniverse, which began with Clerks in 1994. Taking to Instagram, Smith shared his excitement for the game, as well as some trivia for fans of his movies.

"Let's go back to the mall, y'all! Play Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, the retro beat-em-up video game by Interabang Entertainment that comes out for Nintendo Switch and on the PC through #steam on May 7th! Control Jay or Silent Bob in an 8-bit side scrolling brawler, where you fight mallrats and security guards in an effort to get back to the Quickstop!"

"It's a rad return to the 90's when you play Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl! Congrats to the gang at #interbang on getting to this happy dev day after a loooong road with lots of hard work! You kids are inspiring! (Bonus #Askewniverse Trivia: Mall Brawl was Co-developed by Trevor Fehrman, who played Elias in Clerks II!)"

This is yet another new area of media for Kevin Smith who, aside from making movies, has also directed TV, written comic books, launched a long-running podcast network and tours regularly doing live shows, amongst other things. Unfortunately, for now at least, the game will not be available on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Though, that could change in the future. As far as price goes, it is currently listed for pre-order on the Nintendo store for $14.99.

The game comes at a seemingly appropriate time, and not only because many of us have a lot of extra time to kill right now. But Kevin Smith recently revealed that he has completed the script for Mallrats 2, which looks to be one of his next movies alongside Clerks 3. Pre-orders for Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl are available now through Nintendo.com.