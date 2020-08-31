Jean-Claude Van Damme showcases some pretty interesting dance moves in a new music video. The video is for the French duo AaRON's new single "Ultrarêve." The Belgian action star shows off his stuff in the short, which flies a bit on the quirky side. It's not quite like the time Fatboy Slim and Spike Jonze were able to get Christopher Walken to dance in the "Weapon of Choice" video. Instead, this is very much its own thing. And it's very Van Damme.

The world is still going through the public health crisis, so Jean-Claude Van Damme's children, Kris and Bianca, shot the video for AaRON in California. In a recent interview, the French duo explained how the collaboration became a reality. "One day we received an email from Jean-Claude Van Damme himself who told us about his love for our music and who suggested that we collaborate on his feature film project", they explain. They went on to state that Van Damme was willing to "carry everything on his shoulders."

AaRON's video for "We Cut the Night" featured actor John Malkovich, who is also a big fan of their music. Jean Claude Van Damme's style is a bit different from Malkovich as he mixes some dance movements with some of his world-famous martial arts moves. The results are fun and one can easily see that Van Damme is having a great time dancing to one of his favorite contemporary artists. It's unclear if the Bloodsport and Kickboxer star will collaborate further with AaRON in the future, but it's pretty obvious that he has offered a lot of his services to the French duo already.

Jean-Claude Van Damme started his martial arts training back when he was only 10-years old. His styles mostly consist of Shōtōkan Karate and traditional Kickboxing, which are teased in the AaRON video. In his movie Kickboxer, Van Damme gives fans one of the most infamous dance scenes of all time, which has become iconic in its own right.

At the age of 18, Van Damme earned his black belt and then started to lift weights in order to bulk up. However, before, and during that time, the action star took five years of ballet. He later had this to say when reflecting on his ballet lessons. "[Ballet] is an art, but it's also one of the most difficult sports. If you can survive a ballet workout, you can survive a workout in any other sport."

Jean-Claude Van Damme started acting in the late 1970s and early 1980s, but did not break through internationally until the late 1980s. His breakout project was 1988's Bloodsport, which is considered to be an action movie classic. Before that, he was in the original alien suit in 1987's Predator, though he left because he wasn't able to express himself how he saw fit. From there, it seemed as if Van Damme was unstoppable, though times got tough around the late 1990s. Now, the actor enjoys taking on random music videos and having fun with his persona. You can check out Van Damme's dance moves above, thanks to the AaRON YouTube channel.