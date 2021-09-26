Netflix recently announced a ton of new content and projects coming to the streaming service. One of the documentaries will be all about Kanye West and we have a new clip to share with you. Netflix announced the release of a new multi-part Kanye West documentary, sharing a teaser trailer for the project as part of its part huge Tudum fan event. The new film, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was acquired for $30 million, and has been in the making for 21 years. This doc will feature rare and never-before-seen footage of West, including home videos and behind the scenes footage of him in the studio. Jeen-Yuhs hits the streaming site in 2022, but Netflix has yet to specify a release date.

Jeen-Yuhs was created by filmmakers Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), who run the company Creative Control. The pair also directed the Kanye West "Through the Wire" visual, as well as the third version of the "Jesus Walks" video. Creative Control will produce the doc alongside Time Studios. West is reportedly not creatively involved with the project, however he has allowed Coodie & Chike to film him for over two decades.

Billboard first reported that the documentary was purchased by Netflix back in April. Below, watch the first-look clip of Jeen-yuhs, Netflix's unprecedented docuseries about West, featuring Kanye rapping with Yasiin Bey (previously known as Mos Def).

"Filmed over two decades, Jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist," Netflix recently said in a statement about the film.

Another source told Billboard that Simmons has been filming West since the 1990s in Chicago, and their relationship serves as the backbone of the documentary series, which will tell the story of the rapper and producer's rise to success and fame's impact on him as well hip-hop's impact on popular culture and the world's evolving relationship with celebrity. Needless to say, anything having to do with Kanye West will bring lots of attention and Netflix is hoping so after spending that much money on the series. Case in point, West made headlines when he filed to legally change his name to "Ye."

Speaking of money, Kanye West is no stranger when it comes to bringing in the dollars. As reported by The New York Post, West's lengthy rollout of Donda alone brought in millions. West's Donda ​listening parties this summer were incredibly successful, earning him $12.7 million. The new album from Yeezy topped the chart with the biggest sales week of any album this year, earning 309,000 equivalent album units for the week ending Sept. 2, according to Billboard. These numbers include 357.4 million on-demand streams and 37,000 in pure sales.

Whatever you think of him, he knows how to bring it and this new series will just be another hit for West and now Netflix will also see that once it starts streaming.