A new Jeepers Creepers movie is on the way. Screen Media has acquired the rights to Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, which will serve as the fourth entry in the creature feature franchise. What's more, this is said to be the first entry in a new planned trilogy of movies involving The Creeper.

According to a new report, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn will be distributed worldwide by Screen Media. No firm release date has been set but a fall 2021 release is currently anticipated. The movie has already been filmed, with production taking place in December and January. Production took place in Louisiana. A synopsis has also been released, which reads as follows.

"The film unfolds as the Horror Hound festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is forced to come along for the ride. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town's past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned...and that she is at the center of it."

Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky) is in the director's chair. Sean Michael Argo (Iconoclast) penned the screenplay. Of critical importance, it does not appear that original writer/director Victor Salva is involved in any capacity. Screen Media has this to say in a statement.

"As excited as we are, we know that fans will be even more thrilled (and chilled) to return to the world of the Creeper, now with a much scarier vision from director Timo Vuorensola, who is the perfect fit to restart this franchise."

Victor Salva is not listed as a producer and is not mentioned in any way in the announcement. Salva previously pleaded no contest to engaging in oral sex with a minor who worked on his movie Clownhouse. Yet, Salva continued to work in Hollywood for years after serving his jail time. He returned to direct 2017's Jeepers Creepers 3, which was mired in controversy as a result. It appears the franchise is finally looking for a fresh start without him. However, as the creator, it seems likely that Salva will still benefit, in some way, financially from the continuation of the franchise.

Seth Needle, Screen Media's Senior Vice President of global acquisitions and co-productions, is executive producing for the company. Jamie R. Thompson, Terry Bird, David Nagelberg, Danny Zamost, Michael Musante, Lee Broda, Matthew Kurtain, Karey Kurtain, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, Elizabeth Primm, Suraj Gohil, Mark Mariani, Janelle Mariani, Galen Rasmussen and Shannon Chandler also serve as executive producers. Jake Seal and Michael Ohoven are, additionally, on board as producers.

The Jeepers Creepers franchise kicked off in 2001, with a sequel following in 2003. The third installment, also distributed by Screen Media, was released in 2017. To date, the series has earned $182.4 million at the box office globally. This news comes to us via Variety.