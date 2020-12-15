Nearly two months after first revealing his cancer diagnosis to his fans, Jeff Bridges has provided a positive update on his health. In a new photo uploaded to Twitter, The Big Lebowski star can be seen happily cuddling with a small dog, apparently the newest addition to his family. The caption also gives the latest update on how Bridges is doing in the midst of his cancer treatments, and for the most part, things appear to be going rather well.

Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good

• Shaved my head

• Got a puppy - Monty

• Had a Birthday - 71, man



For more updates, visit: https://t.co/tndalVscvspic.twitter.com/9ryxhQbPD9 — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) December 14, 2020

Additionally, Bridges has been providing updates on his personal website. The site features handwritten notes and drawings from Bridges. Among the various writings is a recommendation for fans to check out his dear friend John Goodwin's music, noting that some of his tunes can be streamed for free. Bridges also has a lot of praise for the charity No Kid Hungry, writing that the "health of our children can serve as a compass, letting us know if we're on course or not."

Back in October, The Big Lebowski star took to Twitter to first announce he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, though Bridges was clearly maintaining his optimism and sense of humor. In the tweet, Bridges said: "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

A couple of weeks later, Bridges gave fans a promised update, tweeting a photo of himself in a gown as he undergoes treatment. The actor thanked his fans for their support, noting that it "feels good getting all the well wishes and love." As always, he appears to be in great spirits in the photo, looking as great as ever even while attached to medical equipment. It's even better to see that things are still going well this his ongoing treatment, as revealed in the actor's latest update.

Bridges may have put his acting career on pause for the time being so he can focus on his recovery, but we'll be seeing the actor doing what he does best again soon enough. He had already worked on the upcoming series The Old Man for FX on Hulu, which stars Bridges as a former intelligence officer living off the radar who finds himself targeted for assassination. John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akkinagbe also star. A release date hasn't yet been set.

It's troubling to see someone as wonderful as Bridges facing such serious struggles, but hopefully, the support he continues to receive from fans will help him keep the strength and optimism he'll need to win this fight. Get better, Jeff! You can keep up with Bridges' progress by following him on Twitter, and you can see more of his writings and drawings at JeffBridges.com.