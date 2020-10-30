Jeff Bridges has provided a health update and thanked his fans for all of their love and support. The actor announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma last week, while remaining optimistic about his upcoming treatment. Now, Bridges is in treatment, and he shared an image of what that entails to his followers on social media. Bridges intends to document his journey on social media, along with his official website.

I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on https://t.co/tndalVJNn0pic.twitter.com/0hGh7gs1Dp — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 29, 2020

Yesterday afternoon, Jeff Bridges posted a picture of himself receiving treatment and captioned it with, "I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!" At the time of announcing his diagnosis, Bridges thanked his family and friends, while telling everybody to go out and vote. Now, he seems to have an even more positive outlook on his life. You can read what he had to say below.

"This cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness, & gratitude & good old fashioned love, & lots of it, big time. I'm feeling so much of it comin' my way, & man, I appreciate it. It's contagious, all this love, like some kind of positive virus. I want to acknowledge & thank you guys for reaching out during this time. It feels good, getting all the well wishes & love!"

Since Jeff Bridges posted his treatment image on social media, many of his followers have been responding with their own stories. Some of them are going through the exact same lymphoma treatment, while others have finished it all up and shared images of themselves ringing the cancer bell. One can imagine that all of this is helping Bridges out at the moment, while also proving to be a positive outlet for his fans on social media.

"I'm looking to be in partnership with you guys in creating a beautiful life & world for all of us," Jeff Bridges wrote. "All in this together." In addition to his cancer update, Bridges also posted some links that he thought would be useful to people. The first link brings people to a video of his band and the Abiders performing their song "Welcome Mat," which finds the actor/singer encouraging fans to vote. In the second link, fans are taken to a video of Bridges talking about the importance of trees and building environmentally safe guitars.

Jeff Bridges is going through a lot at the moment, but he is still taking time to bring up causes that are important to him, while spreading positivity at the same time. His prognosis is good, thanks to the skilled team of doctors that he has around him right now. Bridges has promised to keep everybody updated with his treatment, and one can imagine he'll have something to say after the election wraps up next week. You can check out the latest health update above, and then head over to the official Jeff Bridges website for the full message.