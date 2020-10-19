Late Monday evening, Jeff Bridges announced to the world that he has been diagnoses with Lymphoma. He followed up that harrowing news by revealing that the prognosis is good, and that he has a skilled team of doctors working on his illness. He shared the news with fans on his personal Twitter account. He has just started his treatment, and promises to keep everyone updated on his recovery.

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Jeff Bridges followed up his initial tweet with more news about his diagnosis and prognosis as it currently stands, "I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org. Love, Jeff."

The actor was in good enough spirits to remind everyone to vote. At 70 years old, Jeff Bridges is quite the accomplished actor, and an Oscar winner. He took home the Best Actor win for Crazy Heart in 2010. He was nominated for Best Actor two other times, the first in 1985 for his lead as an alien visitor in John Carpenter's Star Man, and the third in 2011 for his role as Rooster Cogburn in the Coen's 2011 remake True Grit. He has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor 4 times throughout his long career in Hollywood.

Jeff Bridges has not provided any further details about his Lymphoma Diagnosis. Aside from having started his treatments. Though it didn't get him nominated for an Oscar, his 1998 film The Big Lebowski is probably his most well known. He has appeared in numerous classics over the years. He is notoriously laid-back, conjuring a spirit much like the Dude himself.

Jeff Bridges was last seen playing a priest in the 2018 thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. His other recent appearances include playing The Champ in the 2017 sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and his Oscar nominated supporting turn in 2016's Hell or High Water. He has most recently filmed the TV miniseries The Old Man, about a former CIA officer, living off the grid finds himself on the run from people who want to kill him.