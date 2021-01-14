Jeff Bridges is making great progress on his road to recovery, recently revealing that the cancerous tumor in his body has "drastically shrunk" in size. Back in October, the star of The Big Lebowski announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma and was starting treatment. On his personal website, Jeff Bridges has since been providing updates on his condition, and his first update of 2021 brings about some very positive news.

"I go in for a CAT scan to see if my new protocol is shrinking my tumor," Jeff Bridges writes on the website. "Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing as drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news."

Referring to the riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Bridges also writes a hopeful message to his fans. "I turn on the TV to find out what's going [on] in the world, and... well... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart. A question rose in me - what's an individual to do in a situation like this?"

For his part, Bridges says he turned to his mentor, the late artist Rozzell Sykes, for inspiration on what to do next. "His mantra was BE LOVE. Aaaa... yeah... that's my path," Bridges says. Along with some links to videos of Sykes on YouTube, the actor also provides some book recommendations and a few drawings.

Despite his illness, Bridges has maintained his optimism throughout his treatment. Weeks after his diagnosis, he thanked his fans on Twitter for their support and noted that "it feels good getting all the well wishes and love!" In December, he posted a new photo of himself after shaving his head and facial hair, posing with a puppy with a bright smile on his face. He also addressed turning 71, which happened on Dec. 4.

"Here's the latest: Feeling good. Shaved my head. Got a puppy - Monty. Had a birthday - 71, man," Bridges tweeted.

Bridges' most iconic role is that of The Dude in the cult classic comedy The Big Lebowski, one of the most popular titles of its era. He also won the Oscar for Best Actor for playing alcoholic singer Otis "Bad" Blake in the 2009 drama Crazy Heart. The beloved performer was also up for Oscar nominations for roles in other movies like The Last Picture Show, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Starman, The Contender, True Grit, and Hell or High Water.

More recently, Bridges picked up the lead role in the upcoming FX on Hulu series The Old Man. The show will follow Bridges as Dan Chase, a former intelligence officer who is forced to step out of retirement when he is targeted for assassination. Jon Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, Alia Shawkat, and Gbenga Akkinagbe also star. No release date has yet been announced for the series.

It's fantastic to see that Bridges is doing so well with his treatment. We would like to wish him the very best with his continued recovery. This news comes to us from the official website for Jeff Bridges.