Jeff Goldblum can officially add jazz musician with a major record deal to his resume. The Jurassic Park and Independence Day star has officially signed with Decca Records and will release his first jazz album later this year. At the present time, there are few details about the album, but we can only assume that it will carry with it the usual amount of calm and cool associated with the 65-year-old performer. Goldblum had this to say about his record deal and forthcoming album.

"I'm so happy to be in cahoots with the wonderful people at Decca, one of the coolest and most prestigious labels of all time.

This whole thing came about as the result of a performance from Jeff Goldblum on The Graham Norton Show last year while promoting Thor: Ragnarok. The actor and musician performed the song Mona Lisa with Gregory Porter and the executives at Universal's Decca Records were so impressed, they flew to Los Angeles in order to meet with him and that meeting resulted in a record deal. Granted, the fact that Goldblum is a popular star doesn't hurt, but it sounds very much like this came about as a result of his musical talent and not just because he's a likable actor. Decca director of A&R Tom Lewis had this to say about Goldblum's forthcoming album in a statement

"As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. He's a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world. His love of jazz is infectious and whenever he plays he makes you feel very happy. If we can take Jeff's music into people's homes then we will be helping, in our own small way, to make the world a happier place."

Even though he is primarily known as an actor, Jeff Goldblum has been playing piano since he was a kid and started performing publicly in Pittsburgh when he was a teenager. He's also been performing with his own jazz band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra since the 90s. The band is said to have gotten its name from a lady he knew growing up. Goldblum also plays at and hosts a jazz variety show at the Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. So jazz is very much a part of who he is and he's finally going to bring that to people in the comfort of their own homes with this new album.

There is currently no word on what the album will be titled or when exactly it will be released, but it's reportedly going to arrive this year. Additionally, we're going to get a taste of Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm this summer in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. All in all, it's turning out to be a big year for him. If you're curious, you can check out the performance of Mona Lisa with Gregory Porter that earned Goldblum this record deal in the first place for yourself below. This news comes to us courtesy of Billboard.