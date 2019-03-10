Jeff Goldblum quoted his Jurassic Park character in response to an article claiming that scientists are close to being able to recreate dinosaurs in real-life. Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm is a fan-favorite character and has become an even more famous meme, thanks to his shirtless scene from the movie that started it all. In said movie, Goldblum's Malcolm warned against the creation of dinosaurs and now he's doing it in real-life.

Jeff Goldblum posted an article on social media over the weekend from 2015. The article's headline reads: "Scientists Say They Can Recreate Living Dinosaurs Within the Next 5 Years." Granted, that article is nearly five years-old now and we don't seem to be any closer to making a real world Jurassic Park, but even if we were, would the general public know about it? However, Goldblum decided to have some fun with the article, which has probably been sent to him a number of times over the years. He had this to say.

"Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should..."

Jeff Goldblum's response is what Dr. Ian Malcolm says to Dr. Hammond, Alan Grant, and Ellie Sattler in 1993's Jurassic Park. Malcolm is against Hammond's idea of defying nature and going against ethics to genetically clone dinosaurs for a theme park. The use of science to create the dinosaurs doesn't really work out so well in the movies and that continues to the new era of the franchise with the Jurassic World series. In the article that Goldblum shared, scientists from Harvard and Yale claim that they will be able to clone dinosaurs within the next five to ten years through the use of chickens.

The Harvard and Yale scientists are basically trying to reverse-engineer a chicken into a dinosaur by flipping certain genetic switches in chicken embryos. The article goes on to claim that these scientists have already started "inserting the genes of a woolly mammoth into elephants in order to recreate the extinct beasts." Jeff Goldblum and Dr. Ian Malcolm may be on to something here. We don't really need to have some big chicken dinosaurs or wooly mammoths roaming around the planet in the near future.

Jeff Goldblum appeared in last year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and fans are hoping that he will return for the third and final movie in the latest trilogy. Jurassic World 3 is all set to hit theaters on June 11th, 2021. Star Chris Pratt recently revealed that he has talked to Laura Dern and hinted that her Ellie Sattler character may return for the third installment, which would be huge for Jurassic Park fans. You can check out the perfect response to real-life scientists trying to genetically engineer dinosaurs below, thanks to Jeff Goldblum's Twitter account.

Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should... https://t.co/oBKYZ9Ilsh — Jeff Goldblum (@jeffreygoldbIum) March 9, 2019