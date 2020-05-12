Any time a celebrity trends randomly on social media these days, people tend to think the worst. So when Jeff Goldblum, the star of Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok, was trending on Twitter, it was easy to jump to a worrying conclusion. Instead, as we came to find out, the actor was trending because someone who looks quite a bit like him got into a street fight.

Leo Senpai recently took to Twitter to share a video of his neighbors fighting. One of the men looks a great deal like Jeff Goldblum, with his black clothes, peppery hair, lanky physique and glasses. The other, as one Twitter user described him, looks like a "grown up Bobby Hill" from King of the Hill. The two dance around a bit before trading blows. The video clocks in at 40 seconds in total. Ultimately, the Goldblum-esque man gets the better end of the deal, landing a couple of impressive roundhouse kicks.

People, naturally, had questions about what happened. As Leo Senpai explained in a series of follow-up tweets, the shirtless man in the video started the fight. He is said to have been yelling at the man who looked like Jeff Goldblum and threw the first punch. Senpai also said the man has been disrespectful towards women in previous interactions that they have had. Here is what Senpai had to say about it.

"Yes the guy who was shirtless deserved it. He started it. Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too, shirtless man threw the first swing as well. And literally anytime I've ever talked to him he always says disgusting things towards women. The reason this ass whooping was dished was because he joked about 'oh I could just hog tie her up'."

The responses on Twitter were largely in favor of the Jeff Goldblum look-alike. Many expressed how impressed they were with his martial arts skills, while others made Mortal Kombat jokes about the man landing a fatality on his opponent. Twitter user Connor Morris, meanwhile, suggested the actor may fit in well with the Power Rangers, saying the following.

"Who knew Jeff Goldblum was a Power Ranger"

As for the real Jeff Goldblum, he has been keeping busy. Goldblum hosted The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+ and is currently gearing up to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 3. The actor will also be returning as Grandmaster in Marvel's animated series What If? which is expected to debut next year. Feel free to check out the video from Leo Senpai's Twitter, as well as some of the reactions we've collected below.

Yoooo my neighbors just fought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGGg55UWG9 — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020

We got angles too 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vZQx7wfjKL — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020

The reason this ass whooping was dished was because he joked about “oh I could just hog tie her up” — Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 12, 2020

Who knew Jeff Goldblum was a Power Ranger https://t.co/kYw18ZqvUz — Connor Morris (@ConnorJ_Morris) May 12, 2020

Watching Jeff Goldblum’s look alike line up a round house kick to this guys kidney pic.twitter.com/8uyk0X1SFp — Regina Hall’s Pool Boy (@TrilFalco) May 12, 2020

For those wondering Jeff Goldblum was utilizing Taekwondo the kick is known as the Dollyo Chagi. pic.twitter.com/qaK22kbU5u — Ike Learner (@theyodude) May 12, 2020

Shouldn't try to size up on jeff goldblum. — Faceless Old Woman @🏡 (@d_overlord) May 12, 2020

Not gonna lie I underestimated Jeff Goldblum until the spinning heel kick. https://t.co/XkzW6EFsri — Socially Distant Pen. (@mfpen) May 12, 2020

Yooooo. Im dying. "Jeff Goldblum" vs Shirtless Guy. Once they threw em up, I knew shirtless guy was in trouble. But, but, the LAST kick!!!

😖😖😖😂😂😂 https://t.co/vFwvh6G7CW — MVP (@The305MVP) May 12, 2020

*Sees Jeff Goldblum trending*

*Immediately fears the worst*

*Realizes it’s because his doppelgänger kicked the crap out of someone* pic.twitter.com/r9ic3UjF5Y — Markis (@_MarkWithAnM) May 12, 2020

Jeff Goldblum does not fuck around. https://t.co/ZpSEITCwzl — Dan Barry (@thedanbarry) May 12, 2020

Choose your fighter: jeff Goldblum or "grown up" Bobby Hill https://t.co/QCmITy5NdB — Sean Anchondo (@seanatx24) May 12, 2020

You Jeff Goldblum fans were so preoccupied with whether or not he could throw hands that you didn't stop to think if he should 😂



(via @fallenleo)pic.twitter.com/EBxvkA84FX — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 12, 2020

The Jeff Goldblum looking dude looks like a villain in a straight to DVD Steven Segal movie https://t.co/1Gx6cAnhlj — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 12, 2020

This is national treasure Jeff Goldblum and I will not be convinced otherwise https://t.co/ruTW1uUEpJ — Forrest V. (@dynamicgarbage) May 12, 2020