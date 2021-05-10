From playing Negan on The Walking Dead to The Comedian in Zack Snyder's Watchmen, Jeffrey Dean Morgan clearly loves starring in movies based on comic books, and he has no intention of stopping anytime soon, with the actor recently teasing a Lobo project in his future. Morgan has put his name forward for the role of DC's Lobo before, but now, the Walking Dead star has gone so far as to suggest the he may finally get his wish, revealing that something is currently "cooking".

"There's so many superheroes. I like Lobo a lot. I really wanted to do Lobo for a long time, but we'll see. We'll see, I have something maybe cooking and I'll let you know soon if that turns out to be, but I love the world of comic books and hope that I get to stay playing in this world for a long time."

DC's Lobo is an intergalactic bounty hunter, and one of the last surviving members of the planet Czarnian...with the rest of the species wiped out by Lobo himself after what he called a "science experiment". Of course, that's only one version of his backstory. Known for his colorful speech and rapid regeneration, Lobo is more likely to be a nuisance rather than a straight-up threat, and is often portrayed as an anti-hero. First appearing in the 1980s, with his popularity peaking in the 90s, Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and has seen become a huge DC fan-favorite, with many hoping that he would one day make his way to the big screen in a similar manner to Marvel's Deadpool.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has several comic book credits to his name, including The Walking Dead, Watchmen, The Losers and played Thomas Wayne in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor has had his hopes set on Lobo for some time, revealing in 2009 that he was being eyed for the title role for a potential project from director Guy Ritchie. As of 2018, DC Films are reportedly looking at Transformers' Michael Bay to direct a Lobo movie inspired by the success of Tim Miller's Deadpool, though there have been no updates since then.

Thanks to his previous roles, it's easy to see Morgan fill Lobo's giant boots, but he does have some very intimating competition on his hands, with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista recently revealing that he too is vying for the role. "I would really take a look at Lobo. I'd really be interested. I'd be all over that," Bautista said. Luckily for Morgan, Bautista also has his sights set on a different DC role, that of Batman villain Bane, "Oh, it would be Bane all day long," he said of joining the DC cinematic universe. "I've made no secret about this. I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, "I want to play Bane." I'm not kidding. They were a little like "Woah, we're not even casting Bane." I was like "I don't care, I'm playing him."

Morgan could have a disappointed Bautista on his hands should whatever he's cooking up for Lobo pan out. This comes to us from CinePOP.