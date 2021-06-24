HBO Max has released the official trailer for Jellystone!, the upcoming animated series from C.H. Greenblatt. The cartoon is the first official series to feature Yogi Bear since the early 90s series Yo Yogi!, and the famous animated bear has gotten a bit of a modern makeover for the new show. Ahead of its premiere on HBO Max on July 29, you can get a peek at the series by watching the new trailer below.

A logline for the series reads, "Welcome to Jellystone! Travel to a magical town where you'll meet new and old friends, including Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear, Boo Boo, and Huckleberry Hound...and Jabberjaw and Top Cat and Snagglepuss and El Kabong and Wally Gator and Johnny Quest and Hadji and Shag Rugg and Captain Caveman and a whole lot more."

"I grew up watching tons of Hanna-Barbera cartoons and have a deep love for these characters," said showrunner and executive producer C.H. Greenblatt in a statement. "The massive amount of both classic and not-so-classic characters we were able to use from the Hanna-Barbera library is what really makes the Jellystone! universe special. Rather than recreate the feeling of cartoons of the past, we wanted to have silly, weird fun with these characters and expand their personalities to give them more depth."

Teasing what's to come in the show, Greenblatt added: "Chances are if there's a character you love, you'll see them somewhere in this world eventually. We hope longtime fans appreciate our take on this world, and we're excited that parents get to introduce and enjoy their favorite Hanna-Barbera characters with their kids."

The animated series features the voice talents of Jeff Berman (Yogi Bear, Wally Gator, Lippy the Lion), C.H. Greenblatt (Doggie Daddy, Boo-Boo Bear, Peter Potamus), Jim Conroy (Huckleberry Hound, Captain Caveman), Georgie Kidder (Auggie Doggie, Brain), Grave Helbig (Cindy Bear, Granny Sweet), Niccole Thurman (Jabberjaw, Squiddly Diddly), Thomas Lennon (Top Cat), Ron Funches (Shag Rugg), Bernardo de Paula (El Kabong, Mildew Wolf), Dana Snyder (Snagglepuss), and Paul F. Tompkins (Magilla Gorilla).

Also featured in the series are Katie Grober (Yakky Doodle), Jenny Lorenzo (Bobbie Looey, Hardy Har Har, Choo-Choo), Fajer Al-Kaisi (Shazzan, Hadji), Lesley Nicol (Winsome Witch), Ulka Simone Mohanty (Loopy De Loop), and Andrew Frankel (Fancy-Fancy, Jonny Quest).

This series serves as the first production for Hanna-Barbera since the closure of the studio and the deaths of its founders, William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Jellystone! brings about a makeover for the characters by reimagining Yogi Bear and the other established favorites with an animation style that's more modern. Longtime fans of the older cartoons may have trouble taking to the new design, but the thinking seems to be that the series will be better received by younger viewers if it looks more like today's other cartoons.

Jellystone! will premiere on Thursday, July 29 on HBO Max. While the makeover for Yogi and his friends may be jarring for some, many other Hanna-Barbera fans are excited to see the character's return. It will be interesting to see how the series performs with viewers when it's released next month.