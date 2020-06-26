YouTuber Jenna Marbles is leaving her channel. Jenna Mourey, better known by the name she uses on her channel, released a video recently addressing several old, racially offensive videos that have garnered backlash. In the video, she apologizes for several specific videos, in addition to announcing that she is leaving YouTube.

The first video addressed in the video, which clocks in at over 11 minutes, was released in 2011. It sees Jenna Marbles using blackface to impersonate rapper Nicki Minaj. The video has been private for a while and hasn't been available for the public to watch. Here's what she had to say.

"I don't know how else to say this, but it doesn't matter because all that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them and for that I am so unbelievably sorry. This isn't okay, and it hasn't existed on the internet for a long time because it's not okay. And I haven't done anything remotely like that because I heard people say, 'this is blackface, and I don't like that.' I just would never would want to put that into the world. So this has been private for a long time. But I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I've ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression. That was never my intention, it's not okay, it's shameful, it's awful. I wish it wasn't part of my past."

Next up, Jenna Marbles apologized for another video from 2011. It was called "Bounce That D***" and was also made private some time ago. The video contains racially offensive lyrics which she now calls "inexcusable."

"I said 'hey ching chong wing wong, shake your king kong ding dong, sorry that was racist, I'm bad at rap songs.' It's awful, it doesn't need to exist, it's inexcusable, it's not okay. I'm incredibly sorry if this offended you, then, now, whenever. It doesn't need to exist, it shouldn't have existed. I shouldn't have said that, ever. It's not cool, it's not cute, it's not okay. and I'm embarrassed that I've ever made that, period."

Lastly, the YouTube star issued an apology for a video that was first released in 2012. It features her going on a rant that she called "slut-shamey." Mourey called 2012 one of the "hardest years of her life" Like the other two videos, this one was made private shortly after it was released.

"I ranted about girls that ran around and slept around and that's wrong. I had a lot of internalized misogyny, I feel like, at that time in my life. And, I'm sorry if I ever offended you with the things that I said in that video. And that video has been private for a long time. It does not reflect my attitude towards anyone and their bodies, and that's really been eating me up inside for a long time. And I just wanted to tell you that I'm sorry if I ever made you feel bad about yourself or your choices or anything."

Lastly, Jenna Marbles announced that she is leaving her channel behind. She cast doubt on how long her departure would be for. She also says that she is probably going to take her studio down. In the meantime, the majority of her videos have been made private.

"I think I'm just gonna move on from this channel for now. I don't know if that's forever, how long it's gonna be. I just want to make sure that the things I put into the world are not hurting anyone. I'm just gonna stop now, or forever, I don't know."

Jenna Marbles launched her YouTube channel in 2010 in the early days of the platform, long before it exploded. She is known for comedy sketches and how-to videos. More recently, she has been doing lifestyle and DIY content. Her channel has amassed more than 20 million subscribers and 3 billion views. You can check out the full video from the Jenna Marbles YouTube channel.