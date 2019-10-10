Jennifer Aniston thinks that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken over the moviegoing experience. The actress believes that everything out there is just Marvel movies and the business as a whole is "diminishing." While she did not throw direct shade at the MCU like legendary director Martin Scorsese recently did, Aniston did reveal her true feelings about the situation. More and more people are coming forward to agree with the opinions of Scorsese, who says the MCU isn't "cinema."

Jennifer Aniston is out promoting her upcoming Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show, which sees her returning to the small screen in a large role for the first time since Friends. A lot has changed in the entertainment industry since Friends came to an end fifteen years ago and Aniston seems to be okay with the streaming side of things. However, the big screen side of things has some problems, which she partly attributes to the MCU. She had this to say when asked what brought her into the world of streaming.

"It wasn't until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that's better than what I just did.' And then you're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen."

MCU movies do provide a lot of green screen work and it seems like Jennifer Aniston is not interested in partaking in that sort of thing. Or, it could be because she was maybe never approached to take part in one of Marvel Studios' projects. When talking again about how much the industry has changed, the actress talked about what she would like to see more of on the big screen. Aniston explains.

"It's changed so much. I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back. I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let's get the Terms of Endearment back out there. You know, Heaven Can Wait, Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, Goodbye Girl."

While it's easy to point the finger at the MCU right now, there is still a lot going on that doesn't include the superhero at the moment. In the 1990s, it was the action movie, which was carried over from the 1980s. And yes, there is a lot of Marvel material out there right now, but Jennifer Aniston is in for a surprise when all of the Disney+ shows premiere and it dominates the small screen too. Marvel fatigue may be starting to creep in.

While some will agree with what Jennifer Aniston and Martin Scorsese are saying, there are plenty of people who disagree, like the cast and crews who work on the MCU movies. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn spent a long time crafting a different kind of superhero movie, which included a lot of emotion, which speaks to Scorsese's point. As to the constant flood of material, that's a whole other subject. You can read the rest of the interview with Jennifer Aniston over at Variety.