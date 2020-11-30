The family farm of Jennifer Lawrence was destroyed by a fire over the weekend. The farm is known as Camp Hi-Ho and it's located in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Lawrence's brother, Blaine, is asking the public for help with getting the camp up and running again for next summer. It's not clear at this time how the fire started, but it caused quite a bit of damage. You can read a portion of the statement released by the Lawrence family below.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls."

The Lawrence family statement went on to say, "Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes." The fire department was able to get the upper hand on the blaze, but Jennifer Lawrence and her family lost a lot. "We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us."

Fire officials in Simpsonville are continuing to investigate the Camp Hi-Ho fire. It took fire crews more than an hour to put out flames in the barn alone. Nearly 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks were needed to get the fire under control late Friday night. "God's goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead," continued the statement from the Lawrence family. "We know Camp Hi-Ho is a special place to so many, and we plan to rebuild and repair so that we can move forward with a safe and joyful camp experience this summer."

Apparently getting a handle on the Camp Hi-Ho fire was not easy on the fire department due to its location. Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens said, "One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts." For now, the cleanup process will begin, with an aim to get everything back on track for summer 2021.

Blaine Lawrence detailed the damage, which included the barn that housed his office space. In addition, Lawrence says that stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station were all destroyed in the fire. WLKY News was the first to report on Jennifer Lawrence's family farm burning down.

Personal pic of Jennifer Lawrence at Camp Hi-Ho in 2012 now untagged http://t.co/xZFiDWLL1xpic.twitter.com/IVwzNezjTQ — Jennifer Lawrence (@the_jlawrence) March 9, 2014