The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney had a very frightening experience this week when an intruder walked straight into their home, but fortunately, nobody was harmed. According to a report from TMZ, law enforcement officials say the incident occurred on Sunday night at around 9:15 p.m. when an unidentified woman let herself into the Los Angeles home right through the front door. Reportedly, the doors were unlocked at the time, though it's probably now safe to bet that Lawrence and Maroney will never make that mistake again.

According to Page Six sources, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney were home at the time of the incident, and were surprised when the woman unexpectedly walked into the house. The pair reportedly restrained the 23-year-old woman before security and police arrived soon after. Officers responding to the scene placed the woman under arrest for misdemeanor trespassing and took her away.

Reportedly, when asked why she let herself into the home, the woman claimed to be a fan who simply wanted to meet Lawrence in the flesh. Regardless of her intentions, the situation is horrifying and this is sure to make any celebrity that much more nervous about their public status.

Given the events of other home invasions involving celebrity houses, it's needless to say that this situation could have turned out much worse. Just last month, rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed by masked intruders who broke into his home. Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian have also had their homes burglarized by thieves looking to steal their valuables. It's obvious that every instance of home invasions need to be taken very seriously, even from supposed fans who feel it's appropriate to simply walk in. For her part, the intruder may be lucky she wasn't met with brutal or even deadly force from Lawrence or Maroney fearing the worst.

Lawrence is one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the world. She is very well-known for starring as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Game series, which established her as the highest-grossing action heroine in cinematic history, and had award-winning roles in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. She began dating Maroney, an art gallery director, in 2018, with the two getting engaged in early 2019. The two officially tied the knot in October of last year, and now, they already had to deal with their first home invader together. Hopefully, that will be the only one, as we can probably expect for the couple to increase their home security measures at this point.

You'd think that it would be common sense that it's never okay to walk into a stranger's home, whether they're famous or not. In any case, many of us can also take this as a warning to always keep our own doors locked at home as well, even for when we're there ourselves. There are a lot of strange people out there. This news comes to us from Page Six.