Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set of Don't Look Up. Production has been halted for the day, according to sources. Lawrence stars in the movie alongside Timothee Chalamet, who can be seen in newly leaked images from the set taken right before the injury took place. The upcoming movie is currently shooting in the Boston area and also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and more.

The Don't Look Up production was working late into the early morning last night, which is when a stunt explosion went haywire. Jennifer Lawrence was sitting in a restaurant, waiting for the explosion to break a nearby window. It's unclear what happened, but glass shards ended up hitting Lawrence in the face, and according to one source, her eyelid, which would not stop bleeding. The extent of her injuries is not clear at this time. While the explosion sounds bad, it has been reported that Lawrence is doing just fine and will be able to return to the set after this weekend.

In the leaked Don't Look Up set photos, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalet can be seen kissing on a mattress with some beer. It is believed that this particular scene was shot directly before the explosion accident. Directed by Adam McKay, the Netflix comedy finds Leonardo DiCaprio and Lawrence playing star-crossed astronomers who discover a meteor is on a collision course with Earth. They try to warn the public, but no one takes their admonitions of impending doom seriously, not even the president.

Don't Look Up was first announced back in late 2019, with Adam McKay attached to write and direct and an epic ensemble announced. In February of 2020, it was revealed that Netflix had taken over on the comedy with intent to start streaming in 2021. Casting took place shortly after and filming was due to start in April 2020, but it was later delayed, due to the public health crisis, which is why the production is still going on in the Boston area. It is unclear how far along McKay and crew are, which means that a concrete release date might be far away from being announced. With that being said, Netflix is still aiming for a 2021 release date.

Jennifer Lawrence and her representatives have yet to comment on the injuries sustained while filming Don't Look Up. Director Adam McKay has also not commented on the situation. Lawrence is best-known for her roles in The Hunger Games, American Hustle, and the X-Men franchise under Sony where she played Mystique. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper. Lawrence has since been nominated for her roles in Joy and American Hustle. TMZ was the first to report on Jennifer Lawrence's injuries from the Don't Look Up set.

