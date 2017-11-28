The internet likes to try and find people that look like celebrities. There are varying degrees of success when it comes to identifying celebrity doppelgangers, (or Tulpas if you're a Twin Peaks fan), but this may be one of the best we've ever seen. 17-year-old model Alexia Maier is Jennifer Lawrence lookalike to the degree that it's a little scary. Even though, to most people, the similarities are very obvious, she says she didn't realize that she looked like the Oscar-winning actress until people started pointing it out. Here's what she had to say about it in a recent interview.

"At first I thought it was a joke when people started saying I looked like Jennifer Lawrence. But when I started getting dozens of comments about my J-Law similarities, I started to realize it myself. In my hometown, people know they're not going to see a real celebrity, so I've been told I look like her, but never confused. But when visiting New York, people will ask me for autographs. I think one of my favorite examples is when a woman said 'Jennifer, I'm your biggest fan!' I told her, 'I'm not Jennifer!' but the woman immediately said, 'are you sure?' I'll never forget her reaction."

Looking at the two side-by-side, it looks like they could be twins. But Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence is 27 and Alexia Maier, who hails from Ponte Vedra, Florida, is just 17. It wouldn't be surprising to find out that the two share a family member or something though, as the resemblance is completely uncanny. Perhaps the most surprising part is that Alexia Maier is actually not a fan of Jennifer Lawrence.

"At first it was surprise, then awe, then disappointment. I know this is not the answer people are expecting from me, but I am not a fan. Even so, I can acknowledge that Jennifer has definitely impacted my life in strange ways. I got a lot of attention in the first couple years of high school because of my similarities to her. I was also subjected to a lot of online attention when I was pretty young, good and bad, but both have managed to help shape me as a person."

In any case, Alexia Maier's similarity to Jennifer Lawrence is sure to bring her some attention. And since she's trying to be a model, one has to imagine that won't exactly hurt her career. Though, she'll probably get asked for autographs for the wrong reason, even if she eventually does become famous in her own right. As this interview with the Daily Mail reveals, she's already had quite a bit of attention as a result of her similarities to one of the most recognizable actresses on the planet, and it's probably not going to stop. You can check out some of Alexia Maier's Instagram photos for yourself below to see just how much she looks like Jennifer Lawrence.