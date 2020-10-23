There was a time a few years ago when Jennifer Lawrence was poised to be Hollywood's new "It" girl, with two major franchises under her belt, and plenty of critical acclaim for her work. It was in 2013 that Lawrence won a Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, and tripped on the stairs on the way to collecting her award. The incident became one of the most discussed moments in Oscar history. During an interview for the Absolutely Not podcast, Lawrence denied the often-repeated insinuation that she tripped deliberately.

"I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious. I didn't want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn't want to write down a speech. I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I'm elated and I'm in shock...And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive."

At the time, Lawrence was frequently in the news for her perceived clumsy behavior. One school of thought regarding this behavior was that Lawrence's clumsiness was a ploy to make her seem awkward and relatable. One news pundit who espoused such an opinion at the time of Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars fall was Anderson Cooper, and his remarks caused the actress to confront him at a party.

"Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, 'Well she obviously faked the fall,' and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don't know if I'll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn't feel good for me not to have a speech. I'll tell you what, I saw him at a Christmas party and I let him know. My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we're good friends now. On my end, we're all good. What I led with was, 'Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.' He apologized immediately and said he didn't know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up...he probably told everyone I was a psycho."

The question of how much of a celebrity's public persona is real, and how much of it is artificial is one that has been a talking point in pop culture ever since the birth of Hollywood. Lawrence is far from the first actress whose behavior in public has been negatively scrutinized.

The same year as Lawrence won her Oscar for Best Actress, Anne Hathaway came under fire for her perceived over-enthusiasm while picking up her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Les Miserables. In such cases, as in Lawrence's case, the only option available for actresses seems to be to keep their heads down and wait for the media storm to eventually pass. This news arrives from absolutelynot.libsyn.com.