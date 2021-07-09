Jennifer Lopez created a bikini puzzle for her Instagram followers in anticipation of her new music video. The Cipher star pushed social media to its limits with a massive photo that spanned across six posts, which showed her sparkling in a metallic silver bikini complete with a bejeweled bra top as she posed in the ocean. The first photo in the series revealed a flash of her famous fanny. Jennifer Lopez then released the music video for Cambia El Paso with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro

The bikini posts appeared to be a sneak peek announcement, considering J.Lo captioned each one with one word that spelled out "Cambia El Paso Music Video Viernes," indicating that her music video for Cambia El Paso with reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro would make its debut today. She also released an audio only version of the video, along with a making of video.

Jennifer Lopez is also teaming up with Netflix for a film adaptation of the bestselling book The Cipher, penned by Isabella Maldonado. Lopez will produce and star in the feature playing FBI Special Agent Nina Guerrera who escaped a serial killer's trap at sixteen. Years later, when she's jumped in a Virginia park, a video of the attack goes viral. Legions of new fans are not the only ones impressed with her fighting skills. The man who abducted her eleven years ago is watching. Determined to reclaim his lost prize, he commits a grisly murder designed to pull her into the investigation...but his games are just beginning. And he's using the internet to invite the public to play along. There are currently two books in the series.

Lopez has a full plate of movies coming down the pipeline, including: Marry Me from Universal Pictures, the tale of a pop star who spontaneously weds a fan during an arena performance; The Godmother, a look at the rise and fall of the late drug lord Griselda Blanco from director Reed Morano at STX; and Shotgun Wedding, about a couple whose destination wedding is highjacked by criminals, co-starring Armie Hammer.

In addition to starring in all these films, Lopez produced them through her company, Nuyorican Prods., which she runs with Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, her former agent, who famously negotiated Lopez's then-record-breaking $9 million salary for a Latina actress on 2001's The Wedding Planner.

Lopez states, "A lot of times, the best person for the job is a woman. Hustlers was a woman director. Marry Me was a woman director. The Godmother is going to be a woman director. It's a great time! I think women have found their voice in a way that they haven't ever before, and that means female storytellers - and telling our stories in our way, from a women's point of view. I think Hustlers would have been a very different movie had it been directed by a man." Keep your eyes peeled for TheCipher in 2022.