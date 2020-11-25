Jennifer Lopez decided to go completely nude to promote her new single. The 51-year old actress and singer is releasing "In the Morning" on Friday, November 27th. The day after Thanksgiving is also known as Black Friday, where online and physical retailers hold sales. It's also known as the second Record Store Day of the year, which finds music fans out collecting vinyl from their favorite artists. Sadly, it does not look like Lopez will be releasing a physical single for "In the Morning."

Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/ZS7w3KqI4y — jlo (@JLo) November 25, 2020

In order to tell her fans about "In the Morning," Jennifer Lopez stripped down. She appears nude in one of her new Twitter posts, covering enough of her body to get the post past censors. The image was taken by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, and it has been getting a lot of attention online, thanks to a nude Jennifer Lopez. The image dropped via her Lopez's SMS distribution channel, which means fans that are signed up for her updates got a NSFW text from the actress.

An image of a nude Jennifer Lopez is going to be major news no matter what, but this particular image is paired with new music coming later this week. One fan said, "Dang girl!!! This settled my internal debate on whether or not I should work out today. Those abs are motivational!!!" Lopez is getting a lot of compliments on her birthday suit, along with hype for the new single. Even her ex, Alex Rodriguez reposted the image on his Instagram Story with some fire emojis.

Jennifer Lopez performed with Maluma at the 2020 American Music Awards this past weekend, which also got a lot of people talking and wondering about new music. She followed up the performance with some social media teases, including a phone number to text, along with some images of lyrics and a brief snippet of the song, paired with a very steamy video with more nude images of Lopez. The performance, paired with the social media teasing, and a new nude photo, has the world prepared for new music from Jennifer Lopez.

Earlier this month, Jennifer Lopez was named The People's Icon of 2020 during the E! People's Choice Awards. During her acceptance speech she told women of "all ages and all colors" that they can accomplish their dreams. "As a Latina and as a woman, we have to work twice as hard to get the opportunities, sometimes my big dreams and my ambitions, it made the people around me nervous. 'You can't be an actress. You're an actress, what you want to sing? You're an artist, you won't be taken seriously as a businesswoman.'" Lopez went on to state that she is "grateful" that she has her fans to support her and that she doesn't measure her success by records sold or box office receipts. You can check out the nude photo above, thanks to Jennifer Lopez's official Twitter account.

