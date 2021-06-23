When Jennifer Tilly joined the Child's Play franchise in Bride of Chucky, it was one of those genius moments that gave new life to the killer doll series. Now she is back with Chucky himself, Brad Dourif, in the new Chucky TV series which brings the franchise to the small screen in a big way. While Tilly was absent from the recent Curse of Chucky, she did appear at the end of the latest movie, Cult of Chucky, which set the scene for the TV series. Tilly has been active on her Twitter and Instagram accounts recently, and has shared a behind the scenes look of her character Tiffany as production continues.

Going back to where it all started, Jennifer Tilly first appeared as the human version of Tiffany in Bride Of Chucky, in which she pieced back together the wreckage of a certain Good Guy doll, only to be murdered by him and brought back to life as a doll herself - albeit more blonde and leather clad, but certainly no less sadistic. It was a love story like no other, and led to Tilly appearing as herself in Seed of Chucky, which saw the Tiffany doll transfer its soul into Tilly, leading to her playing the character of Tiffany, inside the body of Tilly. Are we keeping up?

It seemed like that could have been where Tilly's role and Tiffany's story ended. Tilly did not participate in Curse of Chucky in 2014, and was not seen through nearly off of its follow up Cult of Chucky, except for at the end of the film, where she appeared as both human and doll versions of Tiffany. Completely ignoring the reboot movie, this leads directly into where the TV show picks up the story which will continue the original tale of Chucky, while bringing him to a whole new audience in a new medium.

Original director Don Mancini is back on board, and he previously talked about what he hopes to achieve with the new take on the old doll.

"It's so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals. Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he's ever had before and it's specifically something that is designed to evoke something that's going on in the zeitgeist today."

The official description for the Chucky TV series reads: "After a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

As well as Tilly and Dourif, Dourif's daughter, Fiona, reprises her role from the Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky movies, as well as original Child's Play actor Alex Vincent who returns to his role of Andy. Christine Elise McCarthy, who played Andy's foster sister in Child's Play 2, also joins the cast. Newcomers to the series include Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig and Zackary Arthur. The series is set to air on SYFY and USA Network in the Fall.