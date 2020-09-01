At the height of her fame as the country's new sex symbol following Transformers, Megan Fox chose to appear in Diablo Cody's 2009 offbeat horror-comedy Jennifer's Body alongside Amanda Seyfried. The movie was panned upon release but has since come to be regarded as something of a cult classic, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with Collider, Fox expressed happiness that people are finding a new appreciation for the film, even if it took longer than expected.

"That, obviously, is overdue. We were all aware of what we were making at the time that we were making it. We were all taken aback - and we meaning me, Karyn [Kusama], Diablo [Cody], and the main players - by how the studio marketed that movie, which was outrageous, and by how it was received. I can't sit there and watch that movie and not be like, "This is a fucking hilarious, subtle satire. This is a great movie." It's so interesting. Diablo is so brilliant. Some of those shots in that movie, like that shot going across the football field, are insane. It was so good. The DP and the directing was so good. I don't know. It just wasn't time. It was a decade ahead of its time, and it took this long for culture to catch up."

Fans of Jennifer's Body believe the movie suffered during its initial run due to the way the public viewed Megan Fox as a sex symbol, and the movie's marketing leaned into that angle, which ultimately proved to be an inaccurate representation of what the film was about and Fox's role in the narrative.

In the movie, Fox played the role of the titular Jennifer, a high school student who unwittingly becomes the victim of a satanic ritual at the hands of a rock band that turns her into a living succubus. The rest of the film follows Jennifer's hunt for male victims while it falls to her best friend Anita, played by Seyfried, to attempt to stop her rampage. Despite the story's feminist undertones regarding the character of Jennifer using the circumstances of the assault on her life as a means of getting revenge, and Anita's personal agency in stopping her, Cody believed the film was unsuccessful because the marketing team did not try to reach the female demographic that would have identified with the story.

"[The producers wanted] to market this to boys who like Megan Fox. That's who's going to see it. And I was like. No! This is a movie for girls too! That audience, they did not attempt to reach."

Still, while having that kind of an image hindered Fox's career early on, the actress stated that the quality of the roles being offered to her these days has improved, due to her own attitude towards her work and herself.

"What's changed is how I feel about myself, and because that frequency is different, I'm attracting different types of things to myself. When your self worth is at a different level, you attract better things to you. Once I started appreciating myself and having confidence in myself, the types of scripts and roles that are being sent to me are the ones that I'm excited to do."

These latest quotes from Megan Fox on Jennfier's Body arrive via Collider.