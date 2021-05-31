After previously teasing his debut on The Boys from the set of the superhero series, Jensen Ackles says "real" images of himself in costume as Soldier Boy are coming soon. A new Twitter account for Vought International, the fictional corporation that created superheroes in The Boys, has recently been launched to keep fans updated on the show. Its first tweet was for a Soldier Boy comic book from the TV show's universe, giving us an illustrated look at the character's costume. Ackles retweeted the post and said "real" images of him in the suit are on the way.

"Real images of #soldierboy coming soon," the tweet reads, along with a winking face emoji.

Soldier Boy, a Captain America parody character, was originally featured in The Boys comic book series created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Depicted as cowardly and subservient to Homelander, the character will have some major differences when he's brought to the Amazon series adaptation. The new tweet from Vought International presents a different costume for the patriotic superhero than what he wore in the comics.

We also know Soldier Boy will have a hefty beard in the TV series. Ackles has previously posted an image of himself on the set of The Boys, revealing that he's grown out his hair and beard since we last saw him on Supernatural. Another shared by Karl Urban showed Ackles hanging out on the set with the other actors, his new beard making him almost unrecognizable. Still, we haven't yet seen any photos of him in the actual Soldier Boy costume, but it sounds like that's changing soon.

Eric Kripke developed The Boys for Amazon Prime Video. Directly inspired by the comic book series, it follows a group of vigilantes working together to keep corrupted superheroes from abusing their abilities. The actors making up the titular group include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capon, and Laz Alonso. Some of the superhero cast includes Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, Nathan Mitchell, and Aya Cash.

Kripke has also suggested that Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy will be even more sinister than Homerlander, a drastic difference from their comic book counterparts. As Vought's first superhero, the character will be essentially treated like "John Wayne," according to Kripke. With his history as a superhero and his place with the American people, Kripke also teased that Soldier Boy could pose a real threat to Homelander.

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time," Kripke previously told Variety.

The Boys is past the halfway point with filming season 3. An official release date on Amazon Prime Video hasn't yet been set, but we should hopefully see some new episodes later this year. The first two seasons are now streaming on the streaming service.