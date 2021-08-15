Jensen Ackles will be at the forefront of The Boys season 3 in his new role as Soldier Boy, the first-ever superhero in the show's fictional world. Created for Amazon Prime by Eric Kripke, The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It premiered its first season in 2019 to great success, returning in 2020 with a second season that was also very well-received.

The Boys Season 3 is now in production, and it's previously been revealed that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles will be playing the character Soldier Boy. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke addressed the role Soldier Boy will play in the third season. He suggests Ackles' will be front and center in the new episodes with Soldier Boy's story serving to tell more about the history of Vought and the effect the superheroes have had on the world.

"Season 3 delves a lot more into the history of how we got here through this character of Soldier Boy. We were able to dig into both the history of the country and also really look at toxic masculinity, and masculine roles, and what a shit-show that's overall caused. This whole fucking, independent Marlboro man thing," Eric Kripke explains.

Casting Jensen Ackles in the role was not the plan for Soldier Boy from the start. Originally, the creative team had been looking at actors much older than Ackles, as Soldier Boy is from a bygone era. Getting the Supernatural star onto the series as a focal point for season 3 came about after a chance phone call during pre-production before the role had been officially cast.

"We had written Soldier Boy long before I cast Jensen. The majority of the guys we were looking at for that part were actually quite older than Jensen. Because it's a World War II hero," Kripke explains. "He happened to call me and we were just chatting and I'm like, 'Well I'm prepping season 3 of the show, and I have this character Soldier Boy, and it was a real pain to cast, and I haven't really found anyone. Hey, wait a minute, do you want to do it?' I sent him the script, and he's like, 'Oh my God, I totally want to do this.'"

From there, Ackles was in place to join The Boys in a matter of days. His inclusion on the hit Amazon show has generated great enthusiasm for season 3, especially for some fans of Supernatural following Ackles along to his next role. Several images of Ackles on the set have been released, and he seems to have integrated very well with the other cast members. We've also gotten our first official look at Ackles in the Soldier Boy costume with the photos shared online.

The Boys is up for Outstanding Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards based on the acclaim of the show's second season. With Ackles involved, season 3 might bring the series to even greater heights. Amazon hasn't yet revealed when season 3 will premiere, but production is nearing its wrapping point. This news comes to us from Vanity Fair.