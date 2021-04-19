Jensen Ackles has officially begun filming his next role as a part of the cast of The Boys, and the hashtag #GoodLuckJensenAckles has begun trending as thousands of fans wish him well. For 15 years, Ackles had made himself synonymous with Supernatural as one half of the Winchester brothers alongside Jared Padalecki, who also had a trending Twitter moment last week. While Padalecki will stick around at The CW as the star of Walker, Padalecki's next journey has taken him to Amazon for the satirical superhero series The Boys.

"Good luck to Jensen Ackles on his first day of filming the boys !! i really can't wait to have you back on screen i hope you have an amazing time exploring the character of soldier boy love you so much," one fan said on Twitter, using the #GoodLuckJensenAckles hashtag.

"I hope your first day/week on set will be amazing! New beginnings can be hard, but I know that you're gonna give your best," another fan said. "I can't wait to see you bringing Soldier Boy to life! Kick it in the ass!"

Someone else wrote: "Today, @JensenAckles starts work on a new project. The heart and hard work he puts into everything he does never fails to make me proud to be a fan. They're lucky to have you. Different show, but #SPNFamily still has your back."

"The awesome and so talented @JensenAckles is starting #TheBoys today, can't wait to see this amazing man I such an awesome show best of luck and have fun," yet another fan writes, echoing so many others.

At this time, what's known about Ackles' role is that he will play Soldier Boy, a patriotic superhero that serves as a parody of Captain America. While in the original comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy is depicted as a bit of a meek coward, but it sounds like the character will be a much bigger threat on the TV series. Speaking about Ackles' introduction on the show as Soldier Boy, showrunner Eric Kripke teased that the superhero will even rival Antony Starr's Homelander.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I'll say that! [Laughs]" Kripke regaled in October. "In the comics he's mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we're writing him in this, we're getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he's like John Wayne: He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history."

Kripke added: "And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

A release date hasn't yet been set for season 3 of The Boys, but it seems likely that the show will premiere sometime this year. For now, the first two seasons are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video for anyone who hasn't seen the show and wants to get caught up before Ackles debuts. You can wish Ackles well with his new role as Soldier Boy by hopping on social media and using the hashtag #GoodLuckJensenAckles.

