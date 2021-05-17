Karl Urban is celebrating the arrival of his new co-star Jensen Ackles in a photo posted from the set of The Boys season 3. After starring on the hit sci-fi series Supernatural for its entire 15-season run, Ackles quickly found his next big role when he was cast as the Captain America parody character Soldier Boy. He's had to grow out a bushy beard for the role, as can be seen in the new image shared to Instagram by Urban. Jack Quaid is also present to help welcome Ackles to the team.

In the caption, Urban writes: "Celebrating the arrival of the most excellent Jensen Ackles aka Soldier Boy & the halfway point of shooting season 3 of The Boys. We're having such a blast. This season is next level diabolical! Can't wait for you all to see it on Amazon Prime video."

Karl Urban is not the first cast member to tease some "diabolical" content coming in season 3. Mother's Milk actor Laz Alonso said fans can expect to see a lot more blood with the FX team going through more than three times as much fake blood for the new season. Karen Fukuhara, who plays the role of Kumiko, also said that the upcoming season will feature both "lots of blood" and "lots of heart." We have no specific storyline details beyond these teases.

What we do know about Ackles' character is that he won't be the cowardly superhero as he's depicted in the original comic book series. The TV series adaptation is looking to present a much more sinister version of Soldier Boy, and series creator and showrunner Eric Kripke has even suggested that the patriotic superhero may even be worse than Homelander. In an interview with Variety, Kripke noted how Soldier Boy is "bumbling and subservient" to Homelander in the comics, but they're writing him to be more like "John Wayne" in the TV show.

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history," Kripke said. "And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time."

The Boys is based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It satirizes the superhero genre with a story that follows a group of vigilantes as they go up against famous superheroes who abuse their abilities. Along with Urban as Billy Butcher and Ackles as Soldier Boy, the series stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash, Nathan Mitchell, and Giancarlo Esposito.

A release date hasn't yet been set for season 3 of The Boys, but the first two seasons are currently streaming on Amazon Prime. With the third season halfway through filming, we should be lucky enough to see new episodes with Soldier Boy arriving on the streamer later this year. The new image from the set was posted by Karl Urban on Instagram.