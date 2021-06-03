After spending a lot of time in the gym to get fit enough to play Soldier Boy, Jensen Ackles has a much greater appreciation for other superhero actors. After starring on the hit sci-fi series Supernatural for 15 years, Ackles' next big role will see him brought into the third season of the hit Amazon superhero series The Boys. The popular actor will play Soldier Boy, a patriotic superhero that serves as a spoof of Captain America.

The role of Soldier Boy has brought about some big changes for Ackles, who now looks unrecognizable to many Supernatural fans. He has also grown out his hair along with a big, bushy beard. Part of his transformation into the character described as "Vought's first superhero" also means beefing up his muscles, and in a new video posted to Instagram, Ackles can be seen pumping iron in the gym.

"Okay [Arrow star Stephen Amell], [The Flash star Grant Gustin], and all you other Supes out there...I'm beginning to understand the struggle. Or maybe I'm just too old for this crap," Ackles says in the caption.

In the video itself, the exhausted actor adds, "These superhero workouts are much different. This was so much easier when all I had to do was wear flannel."

Bringing in Ackles for the third season of The Boys has really been paying off for showrunner Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural. Ackles has many fans that are coming right along with him to his next project, and that will only help The Boys heading into its third season on Amazon Prime. It also sounds like his role will be substantial as Kripke teased Soldier Boy will perhaps serve as the biggest threat to Homelander (Antony Starr) yet.

"He's one of these guys that's been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he's from a different era, but he's got the ego and the ambition - it just comes across in a different way because he's from a different time," Kripke previously told Variety, comparing the character to a superhero version of John Wayne.

Set photos and this new workout video show us how Ackles will look as Soldier Boy, but not in the superhero's suit. Days ago, Ackles revealed that official photos of himself in the Soldier Boy outfit were "coming soon," but it's not clear exactly when. To help promote his appearance on the show, a Twitter account created for the show's fictitious corporation Vought International posted a comic book cover for Soldier Boy, providing a tease of what his actual costume will look like.

The first two seasons of The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It's unclear when season 3 will premiere on the platform, but the cast members have revealed that the new season is halfway through completion. Hopefully we'll be getting some new episodes this year, and let's also hope that those official photos of Soldier Boy will be arriving sooner rather than later. The new look at the Soldier Boy workout routine for The Boys comes to us from Instagram.