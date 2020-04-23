A classic clip of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek slaying nerd culture has gone viral again. The episode originally aired in October 2016, but it still gets brought up to this day. They can't currently shoot new episodes of the iconic game show, so fans have been reaching into the vault for some of their own favorite moments from over the years. The network has also been going through to find choice episodes for reruns to keep fans entertained while they're stuck indoors.

Can some nerd find a way to make sure we never lose Alex Trebek? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/8SckWn7jl4 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 23, 2020

The infamous Jeopardy! clip finds Alex Trebek interviewing contestant Susan Cole. She goes into what she likes to do for fun, including her favorite music, which the host admitted he had never heard of. "Nerdcore Hip Hop," Cole responded, explaining a genre of music in which "people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love: video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners..." Trebek gives Cole a bit of a look before going on to nerd-shame her on national television. He then looks at her and says, "Losers, in other words."

Susan Cole is so honest about her love of Nerdcore Hip Hop and Alex Trebek just expertly trolls her and the Nerdcore community. While the host was clearly joking, his dry delivery did not go over well with people who share Cole's love of nerdy hip hop. Social media erupted, with people trying to get Trebek to apologize. The minor controversy never got back to the Jeopardy! host and he never apologized, though he could be saving it for his upcoming memoir.

Susan Cole didn't let Alex Trebek's sick burn get in the way of her winning the game. She took home $20,600 and returned to defend her title in the next episode. For now, the clip seems to pop up every now and again, focusing on the dry wit of Trebek. With the host going through treatment for pancreatic cancer, Jeopardy! fans often get nervous to see Trebek's name trending on social media. However, there's often a good chance that the Susan Cole Nerdcore clip will be right at the top of the list, which should bring a smile to their faces. Unless they're Nerdcore fans.

Alex Trebek recently announced his memoir, The Answer Is...Reflections on My Life. The book is scheduled for release on July 21st, one day before the TV icon's 80th birthday. "I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek says when asked why he decided to put out the book at this time. Now seems like the best time to put the finishing touches on a memoir and Trebek clearly has a lot to say. As for whether or not Susan Cole will get a mention next to Ken Jennings is unknown at the moment. While we wait to find out, you can check out the infamous clip below, thanks to the Barstool Sports Twitter account.