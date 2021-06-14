Jeopardy! paid tribute to Ghostbusters this week in a most fantastic way. On Tuesday, fans of the iconic movie celebrated "Ghostbusters Day" in honor of the 37th anniversary of its premiere in theaters. At the end of the week on Friday, Jeopardy! got in on the fun by dedicating two separate categories to the movie for contestants. During the Double Jeopardy! round, they were the option of choosing clues from the two categories "Ghost" and "Busters."

"Which category are you going to pick? Get ready- GHOST and BUSTERS will be two options for contestants on this week's Jeopardy!," tweeted the official Ghostbusters account before the show, including an image of the Mini-Pufts posing with the category markers.

Which category are you going to pick? Get ready- GHOST and BUSTERS will be two options for contestants on this week’s @Jeopardy! #Ghostbusterspic.twitter.com/H9Zl4zkkTM — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) June 11, 2021

Of course, the clues from each of the Jeopardy! categories had little to do with the actual Ghostbusters movies. The "Ghost" category included clues that had to do with the word "ghost" in some way or another, such as asking contestants to name the superhero who "has a flaming skull & sold his soul to a demon," aka Ghost Rider. Meanwhile, the "Busters" category similarly sought questions that involved different Busters, like which boxing legend was knocked out by Buster Douglas (Mike Tyson).

Serving as a temporary guest host, The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik hosted the night's Jeopardy! episode. She is one of many celebrities that have been filling in this season following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November. For her part, many fans have been praising Bialik's turn hosting the series, feeling the actress and neuroscientist has taken to the gig exceptionally well. Previous guest hosts have included Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers, and Dr. Oz.

Meanwhile, fans are also looking forward to Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton giving it a shot as well. In part due to a popular online campaign for Burton to succeed Trebek, it was announced that he would serve as one of the final guest hosts for the season. Producers are not in a rush to appoint a permanent new host of the show at this time, but it's been suggested that each of the guest hosts will be considered to stick around on a permanent basis if the fit seems natural enough.

"The search is going very well, there are a lot of people very interested in hosting Jeopardy!, which is gratifying, and also appropriately reverent of the shoes they will be stepping into," executive producer Mike Richards previously told Deadline. "We have had some great conversations with people. We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well."

Until then, Trebek's fans will see soon if he will posthumously win one final Daytime Emmy Award. He is up for Outstanding Game Show Host, and even his fellow nominees Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune) and Wayne Brady (The Price Is Right) are rooting for Trebek to get the win. It would certainly mark a fitting end to the career of perhaps the all-time greatest game show host in the history of television. You can find out more about the show by visiting the official website for Jeopardy!.