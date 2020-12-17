Jeremy Bulloch has passed away. The English actor was 75-years old. Bulloch is best-known for originally portraying the iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise. He appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, wearing the fan-favorite armor. Despite his character's minimal screen time, he quickly became a Star Wars legend. While Bulloch was the man in the suit, he did not voice Boba Fett. Jason Wingreen originally provided the voice of the bounty hunter, and was later replaced by Temuera Morrison in order to bring continuity to the prequel trilogy.

In addition to his work within the Star Wars universe, Jeremy Bulloch also appeared in Doctor Who and Robin of Sherwood. The actor appeared in numerous movies and TV shows over the years, but he loved playing Boba Fett and wished that they would not have originally killed the character off in Return of the Jedi, even though he admitted that wearing the suit was incredibly uncomfortable, noting that the jet pack was extremely heavy.

When portraying Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, Jeremy Bulloch took inspiration from Clint Eastwood's the Man with No Name character. Both Boba Fett and Eastwood's character in A Fistful of Dollars wear similar capes, cradle their gun, which is ready to shoot, and move in a slow calculated pace. George Lucas is a big fan of old Western movies and was probably the main reason why Bulloch took on this influence, which is prominently on display in The Mandalorian, where Boba Fett is alive and well. Bulloch always knew that the bounty hunter would be okay. He had this to say in a 2016 interview.

"Boba will be alright. He'll get out of this. If there's a problem, he can get out. He doesn't need help. He can do it himself. Apparently, he gets out of the Sarlacc pit -- I haven't really kept up with the books because, to be quite honest, I haven't got the time. I'm always busy with something -- grandchild there, and that one there, and one over there. Occasionally I pick up and read a bit about it, but I'm not that serious, really. You can get the information off one of the fans."

When originally showing up on The Empire Strikes Back set, Jeremy Bulloch didn't "get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter." Bulloch also played an Imperial guard in the movie, which is his only unmasked performance in the franchise. "You see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got [director] Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun," recalled Bulloch. According to the director, Kershner was the one looking out for the cast members who were in the big and heavy suits. Bulloch also played Captain Jeremoch Colton in Revenge of the Sith.

Jeremy Bulloch attended conventions all over the world and loved talking to Star Wars fans. He frequently appeared at Star Wars Celebration and also Star Wars Weekends over the years, though he later retired from the convention circuit in 2018. "He truly reflected the humility of a simple man making his way through the universe, in and out of costume," says Quinn Crain, contributor to the Boba Fett Fan Club. Bulloch had three sons, ten grandchildren, and lived in London with his wife, Maureen. May he rest in peace. The Jeremy Bulloch news was first announced by young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan's Instagram account.