Actor Jeremy Piven and filmmaker Brett Ratner have been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple individuals. Piven and Ratner are the latest men in Hollywood to have women come forward against them as hundreds have spoken out in recent weeks about Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Andy Dick, and more. Rose McGowan has been leading the charge against Weinstein, with over 50 women following suit and more than 300 women have come forward to speak about their experiences with James Toback. Now, 6 women have fired allegations at Brett Ratner, including actresses Natasha Henstridge and Olivia Munn. In addition, Actress Ariane Bellamar has come forward to accuse Jeremy Piven of sexual harassment.

Natasha Henstridge shared a story with the Los Angeles Times about Brett Ratner from when she was a 19-year old model and he was a music video director in his early 20s. Henstridge says that she was with a group of people hanging out in Ratner's apartment where she fell asleep. Everybody had already left by the time that she woke up and when she tried to leave, Brett Ratner blocked the door. Natasha Henstridge then claims that Ratner "physically" forced her to give him oral sex. Henstridge had this to say.

"He strong-armed me in a real way. He physically forced himself on me. At some point, I gave in and he did his thing."

Olivia Munn said that while visiting the set of the Brett Ratner directed After the Sunset while she was trying to break into the industry, she had a similar experience. Munn claims that she delivered a meal to Ratner's trailer only to have the director masturbate in front of her. Ratner later bragged about it and even went so far as to say that the two had an intimate encounter, which angers Olivia Munn. She explains.

"I've made specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner. It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit. You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

Actress and former reality television star Ariane Bellamar claimed via Twitter that actor Jeremy Piven sexually harassed her on the set of Entourage. She accuses Piven of grabbing her breasts and other areas in his trailer. She explains.

"Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set."

CBS and HBO have both spoken out about the allegations. CBS has announced that they are launching an investigation, but Bellamar claims that neither herself nor her representatives have been contacted about the alleged incidents.

Both Jeremy Piven and Brett Ratner deny all of the accusations that have been thrown their way. Piven had this to say.

"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

Ratner spoke through his lawyer, Martin Singer, who disputed the accounts. Singer explains.

"I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment. Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."

This is a developing story, as more news is expected to drop and likely more allegations if these stories follow the same patterns over recent weeks. You can read more about the allegations against Brett Ratner via the LA Times.

