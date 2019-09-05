Avengers: Endgame star Jeremy Renner has shut down his personal app after it was taken over by trolls. Renner unveiled the app earlier this year so that his fans could have an exclusive place to discuss everything having to do with his art. It was a free community to join and things were going well when it first started as the community began to grow, all bonded over the love of all things Renner. However, things have recently taken a turn for the worse and some fans are devastated to see the app disappear.

While the Jeremy Renner app was made with nothing but the best intentions, it was severely flawed. Push notifications from the app showed up as if they were coming from Renner himself, which led to quite a few comical moments. And apparently, this past weekend was more than the real-life Renner could take. He explains.

"Goodbye... The app has jumped the shark. Literally. Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app I have asked ESCAPEX, the company that runs the app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased any stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can't or won't condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it was intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words of encouragement, amazing art, stories and time shared on the app, a genuine THANK YOU and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. JR"

While we have yet to see Jeremy Renner's app "literally" jump over a shark like Fonzie did on Happy Days, we understand what he means. When Jeremy Renner asked fans what they were doing over the past weekend, someone replied: "I will be looking at porno on my computer." This led to an avalanche of responses, all of which looked like they were really coming from the Avengers: Endgame star talking about pornography. From there, dozens of false Renners began to infiltrate the app, which caught the actor's attention.

While a lot of fans are pretty bummed to see the Jeremy Renner app disappear so quickly, there were more than a few fans who had no idea that the Avengers: Endgame star had a free app for fans to gather. The app had its fair share of detractors, with many noting that it was merely a place for Renner to repost the same things he does on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. And even for people who just learned about the app, many had the same question, which is: why?

Whatever the case may be, the Jeremy Renner app is gone and the actor hopes to put the whole "I like porno" thing behind him. It's rather unfortunate to see his app go down the tubes, but it is pretty funny to see how it all went down. Renner's letter to fans about the shutdown of the site can only be seen through the app, but thankfully some screenshots have made it online. You can see one of the screenshot below, thanks to Karen Han's Twitter account.

