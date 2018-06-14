In a recent interview, Jeremy Renner explained the reasoning behind the Avengers tattoo that he and nearly all of the original crew got after the release of Infinity War. Out of the original 6, Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Evans all got the matching tattoo that signifies their characters while celebrating 10 years of being together and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Mark Ruffalo opted out at the last minute, which Jeremy Renner pointed out and gave his old friend a bit of a hard time on national television.

Jeremy Renner appeared on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and was asked about the Avengers tattoo. The Hawkeye actor showed his part of the ink, which is an arrow and revealed that they all decided to get the matching tattoo after Infinity War premiered to celebrate their friendship. Renner also commented on the crazy number of the team members that have joined in the last 10 years. He had this to say.

"Six of us, the original six did. There's a lot of Avengers at this point now, I have no idea how many, I can't count, that's a lot of costumes. The original six got a tattoo because we've all been together over the last decade and spent a lot of time together and have a lot of similar shared experiences in life and so we got this symbol this artist designed for us. Eastside Ink, Josh Lord."

While most of the original Avengers got the tattoo, Jeremy Renner explained that Mark Ruffalo "chickened out" at the last minute while also revealing that they're all in an Avengers group chat, which blew Jimmy Fallon's mind. Ruffalo didn't have a reason for the opting out, but Renner says that it's not about the tattoo, it's about their bond that they've built along with the success of Infinity War and the franchise as a whole. While Ruffalo decided not to participate, Jeremy Renner had a few ideas about substitutes. He explains.

"Ruffalo's the only one that kind of chickened out at the last minute, I'm not sure why. He just didn't want to do it, and we're like 'well just get Henna or something'. It's not really about the tattoo, it's about the celebration of our friendship that's bonded over this last decade... So we're on this group text with all the Avengers right, and we're all like chiming in on having a problem with Ruffalo and I'm like 'you know what guys, I have Eric Bana's number, why don't we give him a call, the original Hulk. We'll call Edward Norton and see if he wants to get in on it."

While Jeremy Renner is just poking fun at Mark Ruffalo, those tattoo replacement ideas are pretty savage. One can easily see Ruffalo laughing at that bit, after becoming the third man to become the Hulk in the last handful of years. And while the Hulk actor decided not to participate, the tattoo artist wanted to get in on the fun and let each one of the Avengers tattoo their personal part of their ink on his body. Renner told Jimmy Fallon that he drew his arrow and said that he had never tattooed anybody and neither had the rest of the cast. However, the tattoo actually came out okay in the end.

The crew is gearing up for the end of the MCU as we currently know it with the release of the upcoming Avengers 4, which hits theaters on May 4th, 2019. The movie will see the end of what the original 6 Avengers built over the last 10 years while moving forward into a new phase of the MCU. While we wait to see that culmination, you can check out Jeremy Renner explaining the tattoo design as well as making fun of Mark Ruffalo below, thanks to the The Tonight Show's YouTube channel.