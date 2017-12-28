Jeremy Renner is a well-respected actor who gets a lot of work in Hollywood, but is he undervalued? According to a new report, he's an incredible value for those making movies. So, quantifiably speaking, he's perhaps undervalued. But he's no slouch either, which is why audiences turn up to see movies he's in. That's why he's been named the best actor for the buck in 2017.

According to Forbes, Jeremy Renner brings in a truly excellent $93.80 for every dollar he's paid. This figure takes into account the last three movies the actor or actress starred in prior to June 2017. This doesn't count cameos, voice work, animated movies or minor roles. For Renner, that means this list takes into account Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, Captain America: Civil War and Arrival.

For the past two years, Jeremy Renner's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star, Chris Evans, has stopped this very list. This year a couple more MCU stars in the form of Scarlett Johansson, who brought in $66.50 for every dollar she was paid, and Chris Pratt, with $34.50, also made the top five. Rounding out the list were Emma Watson, who came in at number two with $70.70 and Amy Adams, who brought in $46.10.

It's interesting to see that three of the biggest actresses on the planet are on this list. Many actresses in the industry have voiced their concerns over unfair pay, pointing out that their male co-stars often make more than them in the same movies. To that point, the most overpaid actors of 2017 list was completely dominated by men, with not a single actress anywhere to be found. It's also worth pointing out that, save for Emma Watson, all of these stars were in major superhero movies in 2017. Watson did, however, star in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, which is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2017 overall.

As for Jeremy Renner, he's got a big year ahead of him in 2018, with Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon. He's surely going to get a nice paycheck for reprising his role as Hawkeye in that movie, as well as Avengers 4, which is currently filming, but he's still well worth the money he's paid, according to this new report from Forbes. You can check out the full list, which shows how much the actors earned for every dollar they were paid, for yourself below.

Best Actors for the Buck in 2017

1. Jeremy Renner ($93.80)

2. Emma Watson ($70.70)

3. Scarlett Johansson ($66.50)

4. Amy Adams ($46.10)

5. Chris Pratt ($34.40)

Worst Actors for the Buck in 2017

1. Mark Wahlberg ($4.40)

2. Christian Bale ($6.70)

3. Channing Tatum ($7.60)

4. Denzel Washington ($10.40)

5. Brad Pitt ($11.50)