Jeremy Renner is facing some serious allegations by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The two were married in 2014 and quickly divorced less than a year later. Pacheco cited "irreconcilable differences" in her divorce filing, which they settled in 2015. However, her spousal support was amended last year. The couple originally agreed to split custody of their 6-year old daughter Ava, but Pacheco is going after sole custody in court now. If Pacheco gets her way, Renner will only be able to see Ava through monitored visits.

In court documents, Sonni Pacheco alleges that Jeremy Renner was drunk and under the influence of cocaine last November when he told someone that he wanted her dead because he "could not deal with her anymore, and he just wanted her gone." Pacheco also accused Renner of doing drugs while he was taking care of Ava and allegedly left cocaine on a bathroom counter, which would have been within his daughter's reach. Making matters worse, Pacheco alleges that Renner threatened to kill her and himself, even putting a gun in his mouth and then firing it through the ceiling while Ava was sleeping. Renner's representative had this to say in a statement.

"The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."

In addition, 48-year old Jeremy Renner is firing back at 28-year old Sonni Pacheco with his own allegations in court documents. The Avengers: Endgame star claims that Pacheco is the one with a drug problem and points to the fact that he took random drug tests to prove he was clean. According to Renner, all drug tests all came back negative. Renner claims he even hired a mental health specialist to monitor his visits with Ava to prove he was both sober and a capable parent.

Jeremy Renner and his representatives are also trying to prove that Sonni Pacheco's allegations are all tied around the releases of his projects in order to portray him in a negative light in the press. The actor is preparing to start work on the Hawkeye Disney+ TV series. The court documents also accuse Renner of sexual and physical abuse of his daughter, which he vehemently denies and blames on Pacheco's alleged mental illness. Renner wants the court to limit her time with Ava until she finds a way to "overcome her overwhelming obsession with demonizing" him.

After their initial split, Jeremy Renner was ordered to pay Sonni Pacheco $13,000 a month while they shared custody of Ava. If Renner was to earn over $2.3 million in a year, he would have to pay Pacheco in additional 5%. In 2018, Renner made over $11 million and ended up having to pay Pacheco an additional $292,000 in child support that same year. The court hearing is set for November 7th and it looks like things could get even messier if this continues to progress. TMZ was the first to report on the matter.