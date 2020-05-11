The comedian, actor, and father to Ben Stiller, Jerry Stiller, has sadly passed away from natural causes at the age of 92. His death was announced today via social media by Ben Stiller, who described him as "a great dad and grandfather."

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry Stiller was born in Brooklyn in 1927 and attended Seward Park high school, whose alumni included Tony Curtis and Zero Mostel. He graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in speech and drama, and he also studied drama at HB Studio in Greenwich Village.

Jerry Stiller had enjoyed a long career on both the stage and screen and was often accompanied by his wife, Anne Meara, with whom he formed a popular comedy act. The couple met in 1953 and married the following year. They regularly teamed up for improv sketches, performing in Las Vegas nightclubs and on The Ed Sullivan Show as well as other popular television shows. Meara died in May 2015.

Stiller became well-known for his recurring role on Seinfeld, appearing in 26 episodes of the show as Frank Constanza, the father of George (Jason Alexander), from 1993-98, with Estelle Harris playing his wife, Estelle. Stiller was Emmy nominated for his work on the show in 1997. Stiller found further sitcom success as Leah Remini's superbly neurotic father, Arthur Spooner, on The King of Queens.

One of his most recognized roles on the big screen is his role alongside his real-life son, Ben Stiller, in the model-based hit comedy from 2001, Zoolander. Directed by Ben Stiller, the movie follows a dimwitted, narcissistic male model named Derek Zoolander who is manipulated into becoming a pawn in a political assassination. Jerry Stiller plays Zoolander's manager, Maury Ballstein, and pretty much steals every scene he is in.

Though he is has become well-known for his skils as a comedian, Stiller was also a serious dramatic actor as well as having had a successful career on Broadway. Long before Stiller became known for his appearances on the likes of Seinfeld and The King of Queens, Stiller had already demonstrated an ability to do drama, appearing in a supporting role as Police Lt. Rico Patrone in classics 1970s thriller The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. He would later star several other serious small screen projects such as Homicide: Life on the Street and two episodes of Law & Order. More recently, he guested on The Good Wife in 2011 as Judge Felix Afterman.

Stiller and Meara shared a star on the Hollywood Walk in Fame, awarded in 2007. He is also survived by his daughter, the actor Amy Stiller. This comes to us from Ben Stiller's Twitter account.

