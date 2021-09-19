Lex Luthor actor Jesse Eisenberg says he would be happy to reprise the role again in a new DC movie, as he would with any other role from his career, but it's just not up to him. Previously, Eisenberg debuted as the iconic supervillain in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He reprised the role in a post-credit scene for the theatrical cut of Justice League and was last seen in the four-hour "Snyder Cut" released on HBO Max this year.

Zack Snyder might have had big plans for Eisenberg when developing Justice League, but they were never realized. He also said Man of Steel 2 would have included more Lex Luthor. As it stands now, the future of Lex in the DCEU is uncertain, and Eisenberg is just as much in the dark as the rest of us as far as that goes. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com, here's what Eisenberg said when he was asked if he might return to the role of Lex Luthor one day.

"Umm... [Laughs] I'm probably the last person to know the answer to that question because I don't know how they make those decisions. You know, my background is in theatre where you do a play 200 times and you feel like you're just getting the hang of it by the last performance. I would love to play any character again. After a movie ends, the actors usually turn to each other and say, 'Oh, now I finally know what I'm doing and I understand what my purpose [was].' Actors, in my experience, do like playing roles again but that particular one is just not up to me. I'm sure I could do a one-man show somewhere but no one would, you know..."

Early into development on The Batman, the idea was for the movie to serve as a continuation of the DCEU. Ben Affleck was originally set to co-write, direct, and star in the movie, reprising his role from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. After Ben Affleck left the project in 2019, it was retooled with a new vision from director Matt Reeves and new star Robert Pattinson. It is set in a standalone universe with no apparent connections to the DCEU.

In the theatrical cut of Justice League, Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor made a special appearance in a post-credit scene. An altered version of the scene was featured in Zack Snyder's Justice League, seemingly setting up the character's involvement in the ill-fated Batfleck movie that never got made. Eisenberg was directly asked about The Batman and if there were early plans for him to be involved. As the actor explains, he wasn't aware of them if there were.

"Oh, yeah. Yeah, of course. Also, if there were [plans], I didn't know about them. Otherwise, I'd have some great material, but I didn't know about it!"

In 2019, Eisenberg told us he was "1000 percent" interested in reprising the role if given the chance. He added, "Yeah, of course. Yeah. I loved it so much. I mean I was the shyest kid in the world. To get to play a mean character with flamboyance like that is exhilarating. I probably won't do another. I don't know if they're making another one where I would be in it. But no, I loved it. It was great. I'm so happy I got to do it. Ever."

We can only imagine what else we might have seen from Lex Luthor if Zack Snyder had been able to continue with his plans to develop a Justice League trilogy. Because there are no plans at Warner Bros. for Snyder to restore the SnyderVerse, the odds are that Eisenberg's time in the role might be over. Still, the DCEU will move forward with sequels like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and a planned Wonder Woman 3, so it's always possible the character could appear again someday. This comes to us from ComicBookMovie.com.