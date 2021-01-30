Jessica Simpson has weighed in on the fake tuna Subway controversy. Back in 2003, Simpson starred on the MTV series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica with ex-husband Nick Lachey. In one particular episode, she infamously asked Lachey, "Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna but it says, 'Chicken By the Sea.'" Fans were in complete disbelief that Simpson didn't know what she was eating and it has remained with her ever since. So, it should come as no surprise that Jessica Simpson could relate with fast food chain Subway in their new controversy.

A new lawsuit in California claims that Subway uses no real tuna in their sandwiches. According to documents, "We found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish," which is more than a little troubling for people who enjoy getting the tuna sandwich at Subway. The lawsuit has been in the news all week and Jessica Simpson decided to weigh in by tweeting, "It's OK SUBWAY. It IS confusing." The tweet received a lot of attention on its own as Simpson fans laughed along with the joke.

Subway is not laughing. The fast food chain denies the allegations and claims that they use real tuna in their sandwiches. The tuna sold at the restaurant is "wild-caught," the company says, though they admit that a small percentage of bluefin and yellowfin tuna is farmed. The official Subway Twitter account responded to Jessica Simpson by stating, "ugh we were just about to call you. confirmed. our tuna is 100% wild caught tuna and 100% not chicken."

One of the attorneys in the California lawsuit, Shalini Dogra, alleges that the tuna at Subway is "made from anything but tuna." They sent "multiple samples" taken from Subway locations in California and have allegedly found that said "tuna" is "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna, yet have been blended together by defendants to imitate the appearance of tuna." Dogra is in hopes to file a class action lawsuit, which could lead to a lot of Subway customers in California who recently purchased tuna sandwiches to get in on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Subway is "saving substantial sums of money in manufacturing the products because the fabricated ingredient they use in the place of tuna costs less money." Katia Noll, senior director for global food safety and quality at Subway, says, "Tuna is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our restaurants receive pure tuna, mix it with mayonnaise and serve on a freshly made sandwich to our guests." Whatever the case may be, a lot of people are piling on Subway, especially since it was recently revealed that their bread was made with too much sugar, and that it could not be legally called "bread." You can check out Jessica Simpson's official Twitter response to the latest Subway controversy above.