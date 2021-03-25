Jessica Walter, best known for her roles on shows like Arrested Development and Archer, has died. The legendary actress was 80-years-old. Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep at her home in New York. The news was confirmed by her daughter Brooke Bowman, who had this to say in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom, Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre."

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1941, Jessica Walter took an interest in acting at a young age. She studied acting at Manhattan's High School of Performing Arts before making it to Broadway in the 1960s. Walter eventually made the transition into Hollywood. Her long list of on-screen acting credits dates back to 1960, with an appearance on the TV show Diagnosis: Unknown. During her six decades in the business, Walter amassed more than 160 acting credits in movies and TV shows.

Jessica Walter won an Emmy for her role in Amy Prentiss in 1975. She also starred in Clint Eastwood's feature directorial debut, Play Misty for Me. Some of her other notable credits include Grand Prix, as well as voicing Fran Sinclair in Jim Henson's Dinosaurs. Modern audiences likely know her best as Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development, or as the voice of Mallory Archer in the animated series Archer.

An outpouring of love for the actress poured onto social media after the news broke. The likes of Edgar Wright, Paul Feig, Viola Davis and many more took time to pay tribute to Walter's long, storied career. David Cross, who starred alongside Walter on Arrested Development, had this to say on Twitter.

"I just heard the s****y news about Jessica Walter, an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters"

Netflix, which revived Arrested Development for several seasons, also honored the actress on Twitter saying, "Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend." Jessica Walter recently reprised her role as Mallory Archer in Archer season 11, which aired last year. Archer had previously been renewed for season 12 by FX. She also voiced the character Granny Goodness in an episode of the animated Harley Quinn series.

Her final on-screen credit came in a recent episode of the series American Housewife, which aired in February. Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, the Senior Vice President of Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, as well as her grandson Micah Heymann. Rest in Peace Jessica Walter. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.