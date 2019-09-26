The Jesus Rolls international trailer has arrived. The Big Lebowski spin-off is all set to highlight how "stupid" men are, according to star and director John Turturro. Whatever the case may be, fans are ready to see the return of Turturro's The Jesus on the big screen and they have been for quite a long time now. The director has called the upcoming spin-off a comedy, but says it's a very "human" comedy about his iconic character getting out of jail after being framed for being a pedophile.

The Jesus Rolls trailer is here, but it's dubbed in a foreign language. So, we have all of the footage, but it may be tough to figure out exactly what's going on. Regardless, we get a sneak peek at John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, Pete Davidson, J.B. Smoove, and Bobby Canavale in the long-awaited movie and it looks hilarious. Along with the trailer, we also have a first look at the poster, which teases the return of The Jesus.

The Jesus Rolls story follows a trio of misfits whose "irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again." Even as they try to perform good deeds, nothing goes their way. When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen. From the looks of things, we're getting John Turturro back as one of the most iconic characters in cinematic history.

John Turturro recently talked about The Jesus Rolls and says, "It's a bit of a racy movie. It shows how stupid men are." He went on to say that the spin-off is about women being the stronger and tougher characters. "I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It's basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail. It's a comedy but a very human comedy," says the director. Regardless, it's going to be interesting to see how the movie is compared to The Big Lebowski.

The Jesus Rolls is expected to hit theaters in early 2020. No firm release date has been announced at this time. When talking about the upcoming release of the movie, John Turturro said, "It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women." In other words, it doesn't look like The Jesus has really learned any lessons in the past 20 years. With that being said, it sounds like the perfect way to get reacquainted with the character. You can check out the international trailer for The Jesus Rolls below, thanks to the Europictures Italia YouTube channel.