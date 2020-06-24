We have an exclusive look at Miguel Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway. To say it's weird would be an understatement. It has been described as The Matrix on acid, and even that is a massive understatement. This is truly a work of surreal art. In our exclusive look at the movie, Batman is shown taking down a walrus line of cocaine before he starts freaking out.

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway is available June 1st exclusively on the Arrow Video Channel in the US and the UK. Miguel Llansó's Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway was a hit on the international festival circuit. It boasts an Irish-accented Joseph Stalin, a kung-fu-fighting Batman, a mix of Afro-futurism, Cold War paranoia, Lynchian surrealism, the dystopian world of Philip K. Dick and 60s exploitation cinema. That is barely scratching the surface of what's going on in Llansó's latest project.

Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway takes place in the year is 2035, and Special Agent Gagano dreams of leaving the CIA to run a pizza truck with his wife Malin. However, the universe has another plan for him when a strange cyber virus attacks Psychobook, the CIA's operating system. This forces Gagano to enter cyberspace through virtual reality to combat the mysterious threat. After a while, the virus starts to reach out into the real world, "destabilizing the fragile socio-political order for its own ends, and Gagano, trapped in the VR world, must find a way out before it's too late."

Seeing Batman do heavy drugs is a bit on the weird side, but that was the point. When Miguel Llansó was making Crumbs, he started to think of subverting symbols. He began to realize that a Ferrari isn't just a car, it's a status symbol. Ken and Barbie are far more than toys, they represent families. So, it was this idea, paired with a strange desert trip and some weird dreams that turned into Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway. Llansó explains.

"When we transform symbols, laughter and feelings of freedom burst forth. In [this film], Batman isn't our childish hero anymore, but a cocaine addict. I get pleasure from the freedom of playing with meaning, although some people can get very angry about it. Jesus Christ [as a symbol] is almost untouchable, but I just wanted to make an empathic guy out of him, a more up-to-date version. A heavy metal fan who is and isn't Jesus at the same time. Because Jesus will never think he's Jesus nor God. He's just a guy."

When asked about his influences while making Jesus Shows You The Way to the Highway, Miguel Llansó says, "I hope it doesn't sound pretentious, but Hieronymus Bosch and the Flemish painters from the Renaissance like Pieter Bruegel." With such diverse influences, it's no wonder the way the movie came out the way it did. You can check out our exclusive clip from the movie above. It is NSFW due to the drug use, so consider yourself warned.