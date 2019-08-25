Nobody puts Jexi in a corner. Workaholics favorite Adam Devine is back with a new comedy about the trials and tribulations of becoming too involved with your smart phone. From the writers of The Hangover and the directing team behind Bad Moms comes a cautionary tale about technology and how it might just ruin your life. Today, we have the first trailer direct from Lionsgate.

Lionsgate is working in conjunction with CBS Films and Entertainment One on Jexi, which will be coming to theaters on October 11, 2019. And it looks like a straight comedy episode of Black Mirror. Though hilarious, there are some dark moments and truly frightening scenes of technology run amok.

Jon Lucas and Scott Moore have teamed up yet again for Lexi. Togther, they have written the script and directed the movie. The pair became a hot commodity in Hollywood after their script for The Hangover was successfully turned into a massive comedy blockbuster under the direction of Joker director Todd Philips. They then went onto create and direct the Bad Moms franchise, which has two movies and counting. Now, they are taking on the terrors of technology and what it means in everyday life. Suzanne Todd produces the movie for CBS Films and One Entertainment.

Jexi stars Adam DeVine, who first became known for his role as Adam DeMamp on Workaholics, which he created with the Mail Order Comedy crew. He has since gone onto be a leading man, first making his presence known in the blockbuster franchise Pitch Perfect, starring as Bumper. He has also appeared in Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates and Why Him?, taking to Netflix to reunite with his Workaholics crew in Game Over, Man!. He also starred in the Netflix original comedy Isn't It Romantic and can currently be seen in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones opposite Danny McBride and John Goodman

In Jexi, Phil (Adam Devine) has a major dependency issue, he's addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture "Top 10" lists, and his love life is non-existent. But his Facebook status is about to change.

When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi (Rose Byrne) - an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. But as he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi's artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.

You can check out the original trailer for Jexi direct from Lionsgate. And then be sure to check out the comedy when it hits theaters this fall.