Young actor Jharrel Jerome has stated that his dream role on the big screen would be that of Miles Morales in live-action form. Jerome chose this as his most coveted part to play whilst speaking at the Critics' Choice Awards, and after being asked what his dream role would be, he could not resist gushing over his desire to portray Spider-Man.

"Miles Morales, live-action Spider-Man. That would be tight, that would be tight."

The actor did not even hesitate when asked what his dream role would be, quickly asserting himself as a serious Spider-Man contender should they ever decide to make a live-action Miles Morales movie. The 22 year-old actor has already proven himself to be one of the most talented up-and-coming performers out there with roles in such critically acclaimed works as Moonlight, Mr Mercedes and Netflix's powerful miniseries When They See Us, so surely no one would have any problems with him suiting up as our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Jerome was then asked what was next for him after his Award win, and the actor demonstrated his humility and gratefulness at having so many opportunities at his feet.

"It's been a dream. When you dream of being an actor, you don't know exactly what kind of actor you'll be or what role you'll have. So the fact that I'm in this position, at this age, I feel grateful and I want to just keep moving forward and doing it for my people, that's all."

Jerome was awarded the Critics' Choice Award for best actor in a limited series for When They See Us, and no doubt this is just the first of many awards to come in this supremely talented young actors' future.

Of course, where Miles Morales is concerned, Jerome might yet have to win the role from actor Shameik Moore, who voiced the teenage Morales in 2018's seminal Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and who has also expressed interest in bringing the character to life in live-action.

"I definitely want to be the live action Miles Morales. I understand that he's a young kid, but hopefully you know, they can play with time and put me in there. But I'm thankful for the opportunity. I would love to be fighting Venom as Miles, with Tom Hardy. You know what I mean? That would be great. I would love to play on screen with my favorite actor out right now."

With two such incredibly talented young actors wanting to play Morales, Sony clearly won't have much trouble filling the role when they do decide to go live-action, and with the upcoming Morbius' place in the cinematic universe being so confused, and the movie clearly paying no mind to continuity, we could end up seeing Miles a lot sooner than we thought. This comes to us via Variety.

