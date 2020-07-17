During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, Kidding star and legendary actor Jim Carrey revealed that he was in Hawaii during the infamous "missile false alarm" incident of 2018, genuinely believing that day that he was preparing to die. To truly know what it was like to experience the horror felt by residents and tourists in Hawaii during that time, you'd really just have to be there, and as Carrey recounts on The Tonight Show, his experience included a whirlwind of emotions as he came to terms with his presumed death.

According to Carrey, he had been in Hawaii with his daughter when he received a troubling phone call from his publicist, who told the actor through tears that a missile was headed his way and that he only had ten minutes to live. "My brain started winding," Carrey states, quickly trying to decide what he wanted to do with what he thought would be his final moments alive. Not wanting to die in a car, Carrey says he exited the vehicle and looked out at the water to ponder his next move. "I sat on the lanai, and looked at the ocean, and at that point, I started going, 'Okay, well, what can I do with this last moment of time?'" Carrey explains.

"I just decided to go over a list of gratitudes, and honest to God, I just could not stop thinking about wonderful things that have happened to me and blessings that I've had," Carrey adds. The Dumb and Dumber star also referred to the moment as "lovely," noting he even "got to a point of grace with about two minutes to spare" when he learned the missile report wasn't real. "All I was planning to do was close my eyes and be thankful, 'cause it's been a good ride," the legendary comedian also says, joking he went from somber to angry pretty quickly and that "heads rolled" once he learned the truth.

Back in 2018, the state of Hawaii's emergency alert system erroneously sent out a mass text with the following message: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As expected, mass panic ensued, with those in Hawaii particularly fearful of the incoming missile for obvious reasons. With families rushing to be with their loved ones to prepare for what they thought was the end, it took an entire 40 minutes before a second alert was sent to let people know about the mistake. Apparently, the chaos was the result of an employee accidentally pressing a wrong button.

Carrey also spoke about his new memoir, Memoirs and Misinformation, which has become a New York Times best-selling book. Co-written with Dana Vachon, the book seems to be just as insane as you would expect from the star of The Cable Guy. "I want [readers] to be so struck by this strangeness and the invention of this book that they rip their nipples off and run in the street yelling my name," Carrey says. You can watch the video clip of Carrey's appearance on the show below, courtesy of The Tonight Show on YouTube.