Welcome to the latest episode of Marvel rumor time, and this one is a doozy, as reports have begun to circulate that comedy legend and star of such cinematic treasures as Ace Ventura and The Mask, Jim Carrey, will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the supervillain, M.O.D.O.K. Now, with such rumors a dousing of salt is of course needed, but considering that claims from the same source have since been proven true, there is a chance that this exciting idea could indeed be accurate.

The report claims that Carrey's iteration of M.O.D.O.K. could debut as early as the Disney+ series, She-Hulk, though it is unclear whether he would be in his human form or would have already undergone his disfiguring transformation. It is also hinted that the character will have an arc which spans across both the small screen on Disney+ and the big screen in several Marvel movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with some fans having since speculated that he could also be involved in Captain America 4.

For those less well-versed in the world of Marvel comics, M.O.D.O.K. (which stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, because of course it does) began life as an employee for A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics). Possessing a genius-level intellect, M.O.D.O.K. was a human who underwent an experiment that caused him to mutate, giving him an incredibly large head, so large, in fact, that he requires the use of a floating chair in order to be mobile. Aside from the effect the experiment had on his looks, M.O.D.O.K. was also gifted with various powers, including extensive psychic abilities.

Once again in the world of Marvel, the hubris of humanity, combined with a zany experiment, results in a superpowered, highly dangerous individual. After obtaining his absurdly giant head thanks to this experiment, M.O.D.O.K. rebels against A.I.M., eventually taking over the organization and using their resources for his own nefarious purposes.

While the character has yet to make his live action debut in the MCU, M.O.D.O.K. was recently introduced in stop-motion form in Hulu's series, M.O.D.O.K.. Voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt, the series demonstrates the comedic potential of the tragic character, something which Jim Carrey would be perfect for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Should this turn out to be inaccurate however, the Oswalt himself has since expressed how much he would love the job saying, "That'd be freaking awesome if we played MODOK live action. Oh my God. I would love it. Plus, it's an acting job where I get to sit down the whole time. Are you kidding? I'd love that."

But should this turn out to be true, Jim Carrey would no doubt be a very welcome addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the celebrated actor having toyed with comic book movies before, starring as The Riddler in 1995's Batman Forever. Carrey is already due to return to supervillain duty in another major franchise, that of Sonic the Hedgehog, with the actor reprising the role of Dr. Robotnik in upcoming sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is due for release on April 8, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of the Marvel Studios Spoiler subreddit.