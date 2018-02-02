Actor Jim Carrey won't have to face trial for the wrongful death of his then-girlfriend, Cathriona White, who died from an apparent suicide back in 2015. Cathriona White's estranged husband Mark Burton and her mother Brigid Sweetman filed the wrongful death lawsuit in September 2016, claiming the comedic actor was to blame for her death, due to a drug overdose. Here's what a publicist for Jim Carrey had to say in a statement about this lawsuit being dismissed.

"The case and all claims against Jim Carrey have been dismissed. He is extremely grateful to everyone in his life who supported him throughout this challenging episode."

Burton and Sweetman's original lawsuit claimed that the actor supplied Cathriona White with the prescription drugs that she overdosed on. Cathriona White, an Irish hair and makeup artist, dated Carrey off and on between 2012 and 2015. White's body was found with a suicide note written to Carrey. The actor filed a countersuit against Burton and Sweetman for extortion, claiming the lawsuit was nothing more than an attempt to exploit a famous actor. No details were given about the case's dismissal, but Michael J. Avenatti, an attorney representing White's family, released the following statement.

"Mr. Burton and Ms. Sweetman are pleased the case has been resolved. They appreciate the support they have received worldwide."

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news on this lawsuit being dismissed, stating that a rep for Jim Carrey confirmed that the matters were cleared on January 25, adding that the actor was looking forward to moving on with his life. Their report revealed that Avenatti would only say that, "We have no further comment at this time," but the attorney released the above statement to E! Online a day later. Whether or not there was any sort of financial settlement between the two parties remains unclear.

In September 2017, attorneys for White presented a 2013 iPad note that was allegedly sent from White to Carrey, where she claims Carrey introduced her to, "cocaine, prostitutes, mental abuse and disease," including HSV and HPV. The actor stated in his countersuit that White knew the claims were false, but she pushed forward knowing just the allegations alone would impact the actor's career. Carrey's attorney, Raymond Boucher, filed a motion with the court, compelling Burton to produce White's STD results. Boucher came to the conclusion that a 2011 document that proved White was free of STD's before meeting Carey was a forgery.

Jim Carrey was most recently seen in the Netflix documentary entitled Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, which debuted in November. The actor was also recently seen in The Bad Batch and he also created and produced the HBO series I'm Dying Up Here. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on this lawsuit being dismissed.