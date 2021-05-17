Jim Henson died on this day 31 years ago, and fans of the Muppets everywhere are paying tribute to his memory on social media. As the creator of The Muppets and the original puppeteer and voice of Kermit the Frog, Henson has long been one of the most beloved celebrities of all time. He was just 53 years old when he passed away in 1990, but the legacy he left behind is still shining very brightly.

Recognizing the anniversary of his passing, fans are saying many wonderful things about Henson and the ways his work has affected their lives. This includes famous poster artist Drew Struzan, who tweeted: "The wonderful #JimHenson passed away 31 years ago today. It was a blessing to collaborate with him. Whenever I see Kermit, I am reminded of the wonder of Jim. His kindness lingers with us through his creations."

The wonderful #JimHenson passed away 31 years ago today. It was a blessing to collaborate with him. Whenever I see Kermit, I am reminded of the wonder of Jim. His kindness lingers with us through his creations. pic.twitter.com/JHx2jUAguL — Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) May 16, 2021

The Muppets fan account ToughPigs: Muppet Fans Who Grew Up also said, "Today we remember the life and legacy of Jim Henson, and how he dedicated his life to making millions of people happy. Thanks, Jim."

Today we remember the life and legacy of Jim Henson, and how he dedicated his life to making millions of people happy.



Thanks, Jim. pic.twitter.com/bgZw4cPvFk — ToughPigs: Muppet Fans Who Grew Up (@ToughPigs) May 16, 2021

"On the anniversary on Jim Henson's passing I just wanna say thank you to him for inspiring me to continue creating and to never lose that child-like wonder," another fan wrote. "The world can always use a little bit of silliness!"

On the anniversary on Jim Henson’s passing I just wanna say thank you to him for inspiring me to continue creating and to never lose that child-like wonder. The world can always use a little bit of silliness! pic.twitter.com/8I0zY93QBR — elyse! ????✏️ (@toonfully) May 16, 2021

"We lost #JimHenson on this day in 1990," says someone else. "While I am inspired by so many, I can't say anyone has inspired me more than him - both as a creator & a person. If you haven't already, read (or listen to) the bio by Brian Jay Jones - it's fantastic."

We lost #JimHenson on this day in 1990. While I am inspired by so many, I can’t say anyone has inspired me more than him - both as a creator & a person. If you haven’t already, read (or listen to) the bio by @brianjayjones - it’s fantastic. #JimHenson@themuppetspic.twitter.com/fZHPMDAWPQ — Jerrod Maruyama (@jmaruyama) May 16, 2021

Another fan posted, "31 years ago today the world lost some of it's love, kindness, hope, curiosity, creativity, and laughter. Thankfully, he filled all of us with enough of those things to carry us forward. Thank you Jim. You are missed."

31 years ago today the world lost some of it's love, kindness, hope, curiosity, creativity, and laughter.



Thankfully, he filled all of us with enough of those things to carry us forward.



Thank you Jim. You are missed.#JimHenson#Kermit#TheMuppetspic.twitter.com/Ha5YDa9ruc — Jeremy Thompson (@jthompson519) May 16, 2021

"if only jim henson knew how much we still appreciate his works of art through his music, TV shows, films and his beloved characters. the world he created is so vibrant, i hope it paves the way for more puppeteers for many years to come," reads another tweet.

if only jim henson knew how much we still appreciate his works of art through his music, TV shows, films and his beloved characters. the world he created is so vibrant, i hope it paves the way for more puppeteers for many years to come. pic.twitter.com/QhwfN5BY93 — natatouille ???????? (@nattyduchesneau) May 16, 2021

Henson's fans might be thrilled to know that a biopic about the late creator is currently in the works. Dubbed Muppet Man, the project picked up Michael Mitnick to write the screenplay last month, rewriting a previous draft by Aaron and Jordan Kandell. Lisa Henson, Jim's daughter, is on board to serve as a producer. No casting announcements have yet been made and it remains unclear who will play Henson in the movie.

In the meantime, fans can watch The Muppet Show along with other incarnations of the popular franchise to celebrate Henson's legacy on the anniversary of his death. The series is now streaming on Disney+, as is the streamer's new exclusive take on the series called Muppets Now. Wherever he is now, Henson would most certainly be proud to see Kermit and his pals still going strong over three decades later. Rest in peace, Jim Henson. You can see more tribute posts to Henson on Twitter.

Remembering Jim Henson, who passed away on this day 31 years ago. pic.twitter.com/gy7QE8U8jR — Walt History (@HistoryWalt) May 16, 2021

He made big changes with his films like The Dark Crystal

He did this for not for money, not for fame, but because he loved his work, and worked non-stop until his tragic passing today... May he be well in his place... we miss you Henson, even after 30 years.#JimHenson — Captain Gus (@TTCaptainGus) May 16, 2021

So much of who I am is thanks to Jim Henson. The Muppets & Seasame Street were my childhood. Through him, I found my favorite artist, Brian Froud, and figured out my love for drawing and illustrating ???? https://t.co/LjxlPkMmNZ — Samantha Martin (@fireworksam) May 16, 2021

It's been 31 years since the world lost a legend and one of my idols. While I sadly never got to meet Jim Henson, I've heard a lot about what he was like and how he inspired others from people that he worked with. https://t.co/9SefwuGAhI — James Nobes (@HerryNelson34) May 16, 2021

I don’t think we really talk enough about the cultural impact Jim Henson left behind. Sesame Street alone is a juggernaut that reinvented the idea of children’s programming and its impact on the early education of children worldwide is staggering. https://t.co/bu4E3xcCjt — The Bendu McDonald (@BenIsTheWorst) May 16, 2021