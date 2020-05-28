Jamie Foxx says Jimmy Fallon doesn't need to apologize over the recent SNL blackface controversy. Earlier this week, an old Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Fallon in blackface while doing an impression of Chris Rock, resurfaced. With cancel culture on high alert, the comedian and late night host was instantly put on the chopping block with his name trending on social media. Fallon immediately apologized for his actions.

While Jimmy Fallon and SNL choosing to use blackface 20 years ago wasn't the wisest decision, Jamie Foxx has stood up to defend Fallon. Foxx even brought up In Living Color, which is where most of the world was introduced to his comedic talents, along with some other notable former cast members. Foxx had this to say about Fallon's blackface controversy.

"Bro you ain't got to apologize for sh*t. You are a comedian... and a great one at that. You did an incredible impersonation of Chris Rock... it was not black face... we did a show called In Living Color where we did a characters from every race... You are all the way good... keep doing you my friend! You are necessary."

In Living Color, which was pretty controversial for its time, might be under the microscope now that Jamie Foxx brought the show up again. However, Foxx wasn't finished with just commenting on Fallon's apology video. The comedian also went on to comment on a news story covering Jimmy Fallon's apology. You can read what he had to say below.

"He was doing an impression of Chris Rock. It wasn't blackface. We comedians I know it's a tough time right now. But this one is a stretch. . . . Let this one go. We got bigger fish to fry ... #changecourse."

Jamie Foxx went on to insinuate that a lot of the people outraged by Jimmy Fallon's blackface impression of Chris Rock hadn't even seen the original skit. "Relax and laugh! it's Other muuuuuuph*ckas out there that really don't care about ya... use that energy for them! But leave my mans alone," said Foxx. For now, it seems that the Fallon controversy is starting to fade because there are a lot of other things going on in the world at the moment.

While there are a lot of people who are happy to see Jamie Foxx out there standing up for his friend, there are others wondering why Jimmy Fallon gets a so-called "pass" for dressing in blackface, while others get slammed and canceled. It seems that Fallon's impression of Chris Rock was done for comedic purposes, not out of hatred, though doing it in the first place wasn't a great idea. Whatever the case may be, there are still people out there wondering why Jamie Foxx has come to his defense. Marlon Wayans also stepped up to defend Fallon. You can check out Jimmy Fallon's Twitter apology below. You can also see Foxx's comments in the news post.